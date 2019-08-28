Parikrama: The 'big daddies' of Indian Rock release first official video in twenty years!

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be a stretch at all to call them the very bedrock of independent music or indie rock genres of the country. Yes, we are talking about the Parikrama band, who is releasing their first video after a gap of 20 years. The news of the much-awaited video release from the living legends has created ripples of joy amidst the network of classic rock aficionados, across the country.

In November 2017, Parikrama was invited by the government of Arunachal Pradesh to perform at the MECHUKA Adventure Festival. The moment they reached this heaven, the band was just bowled over by its sheer beauty and diversity. Hence, the band members were quick to decide.

Mechuka is a hidden gem, just 29 kms off Tibet and has all varieties of clear blues, greens, emerald shades, and browns.

“We made up our mind that if we would ever make a video of Tears Of The Wizard (TOTW), this would be the place. Hence, after we came back, we conceptualised the whole deal, wrote to the government and to our delight, they agreed to sponsor the same. It is such an honour for an English Rock band to have a video sponsored by the government of the land,” the band members revealed.

Further, commenting on the video, they said, “Tears Of The Wizard, was made for the tour with Iron Maiden, and is inspired by the The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The song is for our favourite character, Gandalf The Grey.”

The classic rock living legends continue to retain four of the six original members namely, Nitin Malik as lead vocalists, Sonam Sherpa and Saurabh Chaudhry on guitars, Subir Malik on keyboards, Gaurav Balani on bass and Srijan Mahajan on drums.

They also have another song, which will release next.

“Another song, probably the next video, is also inspired by LOTR Part 1 (The fellowship of the ring ) and is called Am I Dreaming. Work is going on for the concluding song for The Return Of The King Part 3,” told the legendary group that has touched almost three decades of the challenging environment of indie music in India.

Parikrama has been rocking India was 28 years now and going strong. They’ve impressed heavyweights such as Iron Maiden enough to ferry them across to the mighty Download Festival UK and stayed independent in the truest sense in terms of consumption patterns and opportunities.

The music video is directed by Sujit Jha and produced by Sanjiv Monga.

Watch video here