RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Aug 2019 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Parikrama: The 'big daddies' of Indian Rock release first official video in twenty years!

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be a stretch at all to call them the very bedrock of independent music or indie rock genres of the country. Yes, we are talking about the Parikrama band, who is releasing their first video after a gap of 20 years. The news of the much-awaited video release from the living legends has created ripples of joy amidst the network of classic rock aficionados, across the country. 

In November 2017, Parikrama was invited by the government of Arunachal Pradesh to perform at the MECHUKA Adventure Festival. The moment they reached this heaven, the band was just bowled over by its sheer beauty and diversity. Hence, the band members were quick to decide.

Mechuka is a hidden gem, just 29 kms off Tibet and has all varieties of clear blues, greens, emerald shades, and browns.

“We made up our mind that if we would ever make a video of Tears Of The Wizard (TOTW), this would be the place. Hence, after we came back, we conceptualised the whole deal, wrote to the government and to our delight, they agreed to sponsor the same. It is such an honour for an English Rock band to have a video sponsored by the government of the land,” the band members revealed.

Further, commenting on the video, they said, “Tears Of The Wizard, was made for the tour with Iron Maiden, and is inspired by the The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. The song is for our favourite character, Gandalf The Grey.”

The classic rock living legends continue to retain four of the six original members namely, Nitin Malik as lead vocalists, Sonam Sherpa and Saurabh Chaudhry on guitars, Subir Malik on keyboards, Gaurav Balani on bass and Srijan Mahajan on drums.

They also have another song, which will release next.

“Another song, probably the next video, is also inspired by LOTR Part 1 (The fellowship of the ring ) and is called Am I Dreaming. Work is going on for the concluding song for The Return Of The King Part 3,” told the legendary group that has touched almost three decades of the challenging environment of indie music in India.

Parikrama has been rocking India was 28 years now and going strong. They’ve impressed heavyweights such as Iron Maiden enough to ferry them across to the mighty Download Festival UK and stayed independent in the truest sense in terms of consumption patterns and opportunities.

The music video is directed by Sujit Jha and produced by Sanjiv Monga.

Watch video here

Tags
Parikrama Iron Maiden The Lord of the Rings
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2019

Working with Shubha Mudgal is like a masterclass in music: Gaurav Balani

MUMBAI:  For his latest single Khwaab, young musician Gaurav Balani, who has been the bassist for popular Indian rock and roll band Parikrama since 2011, has tied up with veteran classical singer Shubha Mudgal. He says working with her was no less than a masterclass in music.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2018

Shilpa Rao wants to sing for Tabu

MUMBAI : Shilpa Rao has been the "voice" of many actresses like Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Although she feels great to have those opportunities, what she really earns for is to sing a song picturised on versatile actress Tabu.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Dr Zeus in awe of growing food fest scene in India

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Dr Zeus says it is good to see the growth of food festival market just like the music festival scenario in India."It's good to see how the food festival market is booming just like the music festival market," Dr Zeus said in a statement. 

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

Indians open to new forms of music now: Subir Malik

MUMBAI :  Indians are becoming more tolerant when it comes to accepting new forms of music, says Subir Malik, who is one of the band members of Parikrama.

read more
(Image courtesy: indie-music.com)
News | 20 Sep 2017

Independent music: Setbacks and the future

MUMBAI: Independent music did take the centre stage at All About Music Conference that was held recently. The session was called ‘All About Independent Music’ and it was moderated by Brain Tellis co-founder & group CEO, Fountainhead MKTG.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent aread more

News
'Women In Music' grace inaugural event of India chapter

MUMBAI: In what is bound to come as music to the ears of many women and men, global non-profit oread more

News
Exclusive: 9X Jhakaas to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of on-air, digital initiatives

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas is all geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with series of special on-air read more

News
Katy Perry gears for India performance with OnePlus Music Festival

MUMBAI: Global superstar Katy Perry will be coming to India to headline the inaugural OnePlus Muread more

News
Exclusive: Sony Music India signs talent powerhouse composer duo Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India, today, announced the addition of talented artists to theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jax Jones and Tove Lo release brand new single 'Jacques'

MUMBAI: Following the success of his latest hit, Harder with Bebe Rexha and preceding the release of his eagerly awaited debut album, SNACKS out on...read more

2
Rahman, Dulquer team up for 'Thaalam'

MUMBAI: Composer A.R. Rahman, who collaborated with Bharatbala on the iconic song, Vande Mataram, has launched Thaalam for the filmmaker. It has...read more

3
Rapper Mist shot in suspected robbery

MUMBAI: English rapper Mist has reportedly been shot in a suspected robbery.According to ‘metro.co.uk’, the burglars have taken the 27-year-old's...read more

4
Magnetic Fields announces first wave of names for 2019 edition

MUMBAI: Magnetic Fields has, since its debut in 2013, come to be globally recognized as one of the most exciting contemporary art and music...read more

5
The Doorbeen face charges of plagiarism for Alia Bhatt starrer 'Prada'

MUMBAI:  While the music video of the new pop hit, Prada, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, its creators, The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group