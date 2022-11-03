India’s Iconic Rock Festival Mahindra Independence Rock collaborates with Seagram’s 100 Pipers to ‘Play for A Cause’

MUMBAI: India’s most celebrated and iconic rock festival Mahindra Independence Rock 2022 is collaborating with Seagram’s 100 Pipers’ social and environmental platform ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’ to put together an unforgettable experience.

Over the years ‘Seagram’s 100 Pipers has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society. The brand has leveraged it’s ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’ platform to bring to life it’s belief of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ – a rallying cry that inspires people to go beyond material markers of success to make a positive impact on the world. Sharing 100 Pipers’ vision to build awareness around important social and environmental causes, the festival has put forth its expansive outreach to strengthen the initiative with the help of India’s legendary bands like Zero, Parikrama and Indus Creed.

As part of this initiative, each of these bands will champion an important cause that truly resonates with them. The bands will drive awareness about these causes through digital campaigns, as well as at the festival. The initiative will also empower consumers to be active participants in these causes by doing their bit to create a positive impact on the world.

The Bands & the Causes they are Championing:

1. Go Green x Parikrama

To inspire everyone to work towards a Greener Future

This cause complements Seagram’s 100 Pipers mission to plant 1 MN trees and to support its commitment towards ecological regeneration. To empower festival goers to do their bit as part of this ‘Play For a Cause’ Initiative’, each attendee will be given a guitar pick in a seed paper envelope as a memento. This memorable giveaway will not only give all attendees a piece to take back and remember their experience, but also encourage them to plant the seed paper around their homes & neighborhoods to create a better, greener world for everyone.

Parikrama: “With this Play For a Cause initiative, we want to drive home the thought that we need to live more harmoniously with nature. It’s about safeguarding the future of the human species and recognising that we are a part of nature, not separate from it.”

2. Zero Waste x Zero

To inspire waste prevention through responsible recovery & reusage

To embrace this cause, the festival has tied up with Skrap, an environment sustainability firm, to lead the adoption of sustainable practices at the event and implement zero-waste services. With informative awareness drive under 100 Pipers Play for a Cause initiative, the endeavor is to make the festival a zero-waste experience.

Zero - “By supporting this Play for A Cause initiative, we hope to help people understand the principle of zero waste - Reuse, upcycle, repurpose.”

3. Save the Ocean x Indus Creed

To Inspire protection for our Oceans

To champion this ‘Play for a Cause’ Initiative, the festival will use sustainable products to serve at the bar like rice husk glasses instead of plastic glasses, as well as steel straws will increase in order to limit usage of single use plastic that ultimately ends up being a major pollutant of the ocean.

Indus Creed - “With this ‘Play for a Cause’ initiative we are hoping to make a difference by encouraging everyone to think about how important the world’s oceans are to our very survival and do their bit to protect and save them.”

In addition to on-ground activations, Mahindra Independence Rock & 100 Pipers have also released digital films that spotlight these Play for a Cause initiatives and the bands (Indus Creed, Parikrama & Zero) that are championing them. Log on to Mahindra Independence Rock’s social media channels to watch what these impactful messages.