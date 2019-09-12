Shilpa Rao's debut recording in London with Anoushka Shankar

MUMBAI: After enthralling audiences with her upbeat track, the War Song, Ghungroo, singer Shilpa Rao is gearing for debut recording in London with Anoushka Shankar.

Speaking exclusively to RnM about the same, Shilpa said, “I just finished recording a song with Anoushka Shankar in London. It’s an all girl collaboration, I have done with her (Anoushka), cellist Ayanna Witter in London. Currently, it is in the mixing stage and we are looking forward to release it soon.”

The duo had the idea of collaboration since last year, which turned to fruition after Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) in London, where Shilpa spoke about her musical journey.

The Bulleya singer is a total indie music supporter and is seen vouching for this genre.

“Indie music is something I always keep doing irrespective of my Bollywood projects. I always love to collaborate with artists. It has always been one of my favourite corners. In the past, I have collaborated with Karsh Kale, Agni, Parikrama, Noorie,” she concluded.

