News |  23 Aug 2019

Will Zomato delivery boy who sang 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' get a singing offer?

MUMBAI: After Ruma Mondal broke internet by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagmaa, a 16-year-old Zomato delivery boy, Pranjit Haloi from Guwahati, took internet by storm. A video of singing Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara has gone viral. The popular song is from the 1976 movie, Chitchor.

After Ruma Mondal recorded a song, Teri Meri Kahani with Himesh Reshammiya, who kept his promise, we are curious if this youngster will also get noticed by the music composer, Bollywood?



For those unaware, it was during his one of food delivery outings, when Pranjit, who aspires to become a singer, sang this song to one Anirban Chakraborty, whose order, he had come to deliver. Chakraborty, who recorded him singing, shared the video on his social media handle. Within no time, the video was viral and the delivery boy literally broke the internet.
Check post

It’s great how social media is helping people to reach out their talent to the world.



