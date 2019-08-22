Internet sensation to sing for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show for kids, Superstar Singer, will have the recent internet sensation Ranu Mandol as a special guest. The bigger news, we have come across is that she has been offered a song by none other than Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

As per sources, the upcoming special episode, Reshammiya will be offering Ranu to sing from the film, whose release date is yet-to-be-confirmed. The stories popping out from the recent shoot of the episode, Ranu sang Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song, Pyaar Ka Nagmaa, which made her an overnight sensation and has been viral ever since it was uploaded. Her melodious voice made everyone emotional to an extent that one of the judges on the panel, Himesh Reshmmiya offered her a chance to sing Teri Meri Kahani for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Commenting on the same, Himesh Reshmmiya said, “Salman Bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent.”

When I met Ranuji, I realised she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a God’s gift, which needs to be shared with the world, by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. I think I will help her voice reach everyone. She also learnt the tune on the sets live and will record the track titled, Teri Meri Kahaani soon. This song is very close to my heart and will be released in next few days with its video.”

Meanwhile, the earlier released four songs from the film, Heeriye, Cutie Pie, Heer Tu Meri and Ishqbaaziyaan have been received well by the audience.