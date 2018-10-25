Salim Merchant records song with Hariharan for Marathi film

MUMBAI: It’s always exciting when two big star singers associate for a song and moreover the crowd awaits its release. Recently one of the biggest music composers in the music industry Salim Merchant broke the news on Twitter about recording a new song for a film.

The song is in collaboration with Hariharan for a Marathi film, Prawaas. This would be quite exciting to see how both of them would bring the song out together.

Well, this is just what Salim Merchant has revealed so far, while there is a curiosity on how this song will come out and how folks would react to it.

On the above news Salim Merchant tweeted as below:

Recorded another wonderful song for our Marathi film - Prawaas with one of my favourite singers @SingerHariharan ji pic.twitter.com/BvDrKe9I25 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) October 24, 2018

This year so far both Salim Merchant and Hariharan have put out immense music out to the world and have had massive collaborations. Do check them out below.

