News |  29 Jun 2018 11:54 |  By RnMTeam

Salim Merchant turns brand ambassador for the music battle 'Project: Aloft Star'

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant becomes brand ambassador of the fifth edition of Project: Aloft Star competition, a global annual music platform of Marriott International’s Aloft Hotels, which was declared open on 26 June 2018, for aspiring musicians. The one of its kind of traveller experience has also partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG) worldwide on its comeback to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Salim Merchant, who will mentor the Indian finalist, said, “I am very excited about this project because first of all, it is a hospitality brand. It gives space to upcoming musicians and talented singers. It’s a brilliant concept. It allows for a lot of cultural developments. I think as a brand partner with Universal Music and Project Aloft Star, I get the opportunity to give new singers and give them some tips and some mentoring to make them ready to go hit the grand finale.”

On being asked, what will be the parameters, he would be evaluating the singers, the music maestro further added, “We will look at originality, versatility, individual personality and of course virtuosity.”

Music reality shows have always given aspiring singers a platform to showcase their talent. On being asked if an Asia-Pacific worldwide platform like Project: Aloft Star will help aspiring singers in kick-starting their music career, Salim was quite positive.

He said, “Yes, why not! Every year, I listen to new singers from all different parts of India. They come to my studio, send demo and links etc. I find the quality as well as the standard of music going up as time is passing. Due to Facebook and YouTube, what’s happening is that everyone wants to become better than the other. People are now going crazy about shooting also. While making good songs; they are ensuring that their videos also look good even though they are shooting on the phone. And, things are getting better and better, so I have a feeling that this is a very special time for music.”

Being one of the talented music composers of the country, who value music and its originality more, many aspiring singers look up to him and seek advice on their compositions. On being asked, how he evaluates their calibre, the Race 3 background score composer told, “I always look at their dedication, hard work, originality and mostly their passion. There are some people, who are so passionate about music that they put their love and all and it is so heartfelt. When it comes to music, you have to drown in it. You cannot swim to drown.”

Salim Merchant, who has earlier judged reality shows like The Voice India Season 2 as well as mentored many aspiring singers, calls it difficult to pick one best singer, who he has mentored in the past. He said, “I can’t say that. There are so many singers, but I don’t want to take their glory as I am not a godfather.”

In the fifth edition of Project: Aloft Star competition in Asia-Pacific, five finalists from India, Greater China, Australia, Southeast Asia and Korea will be chosen to battle it out on September 20th in Seoul. The winner will get a chance to recording and release of one single by UMG and the Indian finalist will be mentored by Salim Merchant himself!

APAC fans can also participate by voting for the winner online from 3-19 September and get a chance to win 50,000 loyalty points.

The brand Aloft caters to the millennial global traveller, using technology, design and music to enhance their experiences. Music is the core of the Aloft brand’s DNA and Aloft Hotels have been putting the spotlight on local rising talents through its Live at Aloft music concert series and Project: Aloft Star since its inception.

