Press Release |  09 Aug 2018 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Anup Jalota, Hariharan and Saurabh Daftary announce Rehmatein5 music concert

MUMBAI: Sangeetam Charitable Trust, which has been extending financial support, to artists from the music fraternity, for last five years, is organising the fifth edition of Rehmatein music concert. The event details were announced Padamshri Anup Jalota and Hariharan at Marine Drive, who were invited by founder of Sangeetam Charitable Trust, Saurabh Daftary.

Slated to be held on 30 August 2018 at Shanmukhanand Auditorium, King Circle, this music galore will have performances by Hariharan, Anup Jalota, Shaan and Ankit Tiwari respectively. This glorious event will be witnessed by the entire music industry, music lovers and the most eminent personalities of the city.

Speaking about Rehmatein’s contribution so far, Sangeetam Charitable Trust founder Saurabh Daftary said, “We are pleased to inform you that in our first year, Rehmatein, in Mumbai, presented an amount of rupees five lakh to the living legends of our industry, Khayyam Saab and Rajendra Mehta. The entire music industry was present to support this cause and witness this glorious event.”

“While during the second year, Rehmatein gave medical insurance, with a cover of rupees three lakh, for a period of two years, to 20 musicians, in its third year Rehmatein gave  financial aid of Rs. 11 lakh and an insurance cover of rupees three lakh of mediclaim, for a period of two years to 17 musicians,” he added.

Rehmatein 5 will be extending its financial support once again to the music fraternity.  This year, more than 30 needy and deserving musicians, will get help from the proceeds of Rehmatein 5.  The donees names will be decided by a panel of eminent personalities like Mr. Hariharan, Mr. Ankit Tiwari, Mr. Anup Jalota, Mr. Saurabh Daftary, Ms. Smita Parikh.  

Meanwhile, E-Bizz Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd is hosting this concert to help the cause.

