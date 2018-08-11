RadioandMusic
News |  11 Aug 2018 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Jason Mraz, Virginia students join forces for performance

MUMBAI : Singer Jason Mraz gave back to the performing arts school he attended as a child by inviting students to join him onstage for a TV concert.

The event was held on Friday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The star headlined breakfast show network Today's "Summer Concert Series" New York, and he decided to share the spotlight with youths from Virginia's School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC).

Mraz has supported the non-profit organisation for years, explaining teachers there helped him explore his creativity as a child, and they are now doing the same for youngsters of all abilities, enabling them to "discover their shine".

"I went to SPARC as a kid, I've been a donor for a long time, and now I've figured out a way to continue to perform with these amazing students," he said.

Mraz then led the group as they took on his hits I'm Yours, The remedy and Have it all, the video for which features the students.

 (Source: IANS)

Jason Mraz SPARC I'm Yours The remedy Have it all
