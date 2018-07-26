Demi Lovato's Canada show cancelled

MUMBAI : Singer Demi Lovato's upcoming concert in Canada has been cancelled following her hospitalisation in Los Angeles.



Lovato was scheduled to perform on Sunday at Echo Beach in Canada at the RBCxMusic benefit for Kids Help Phone with special guest singer Jason Mraz, but in the light of her ill health, it's not happening, reports tmz.com.



Lovato was rushed to a hospital here on Tuesday after suffering a suspected drug overdose.



Mraz tweeted on Wednesday: "Dear Friends, Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health and recovery."



A representative from Live Nation Canada said tickets will be automatically refunded.



She is reportedly awake and stable while still recovering in the hospital.

