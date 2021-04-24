Jake Scott returns with passionate Track "Off"

MUMBAI: Prolific singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jake Scott releases “Off”, the lead single from his first formal project, due out in June this year. Co-written with Josh Kerr (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Camilo Cabello, Little Big Town), “Off” is a passionate, alt-pop love song about vulnerability of love. Scott’s voice will sweep you off your feet, think JP Saxe's catchy, relatable intimacy flawlessly blended with Ed Sheeran's soulful, passionate pop sound.

Having remained entirely independent by choice, Scott has built a name for himself with his unconventional release model over the years from 2018 to 2020, committing himself to writing, self-producing and releasing one new song a month. He stayed true to his word, teaming up with some of pop’s go-to hitmakers like Steve Soloman (James Arthur) and David Hodges (Evanescence), accumulating over 250 million streams and over 3 million listeners, as well as his work as the go-to collaborator for acts like Aloe Blacc, Jason Mraz, Carrie Underwood and Christina Perri.

Scott capped his song a month project at the end of 2020, having released his biggest hits in the process, including “Tuesdays” (30 million streams) and “Like No One Does” (29 million streams), plus a sold-out debut headlining tour. Based on streams, he has a handful of Asian countries in his Top 10 – Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.

Looking ahead, Jake Scott will be releasing his first formal project this summer. “The project is the story of realization, accepting the difficult truth and having the courage to let go.”