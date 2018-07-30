RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jul 2018 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Jashan Singh dedicates song to people 'crazy in love'

MUMBAI :  Singer Jashan Singh, known for singing Punjabi songs like Zakhmi and "Ik Yaad Purani, is set to release a single titled Pagalpan.

Pagalpan is dedicated to the people who are mad and crazy in love. The song will bring a smile on faces. The song will be sung in mixed Punjabi and Hindi languages," Jashan said in a statement.

Jashan, who had made his Bollywood acting debut in the 2017 film Dushman: A Story of the Enemy Within, likes to act as well. He has featured in the video of the upcoming song.

"I enjoy acting too. The song Pagalpan is a gift of nature to me. Whatever I'm today is all because of nature. Nature has made me successful. The song is very special to me," he said.

 (Source: IANS)

