RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Aug 2018 15:09 |  By RnMTeam

Jashan Singh's dark role in 'Pagalpan' inspired by Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Jashan Singh, who is all set to release his upcoming T-Series single, Pagalpan will be portraying a negative character for the first time in the song. And his dark character is inspired by none other than Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan. 

Speaking about the same, Jashan said, “I will be playing a negative character for the first time with Pagalpan. Shah Rukh Khan’s negative role in Darr was my inspiration behind my role. It was an amazing experience playing a negative role. I, not only got to know myself as an actor, but I also believe that roles of such kind help in establishing you as an actor.”

Humming the lines of the song, Tune Mera Pyaar Vekheya Ve Mera Pagalpaan Nai, the Zakhmi singer also revealed the theme of the song. He said, “The song showcases Pagalpan aka crazy things, done by people in love.”

Also Read: Jashan Singh dedicates song to people 'crazy in love'

Composed by Desi Roots, the lyrics of the song are penned by Maninder Kailey. Produced by T-Series, the video is directed by Frame Singh.

Meanwhile, Jashan Singh, who calls this song a special number, signed off, not before telling that Pagalpan will be out mostly in a week’s time.

Tags
Jashan Singh Pagalpan T-Series Shah Rukh Khan Punjabi song Zakhmi Punjabi singer Darr Freem Singh Maniker Kailey
Related news
News | 03 Aug 2018

'High Rated Gabru' from Nawabzaade crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: The Bollywood version of Guru Randhawa’s popular song, High Rated Gabru, featured in the movie, Nawabzaade, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

read more
News | 01 Aug 2018

'Tere Jaisa' is about submission and acceptance in love

MUMBAI: The soulful romantic number, Tere Jaisa, from Satyameva Jayate is out. Featuring John Abraham and Aisha Sharma, the song has a melody that will make you fall in love.

read more
News | 01 Aug 2018

Guru Randhawa supports charity

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, who recently had a good time on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum 3, wants to help people in need.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

Jashan Singh dedicates song to people 'crazy in love'

MUMBAI :  Singer Jashan Singh, known for singing Punjabi songs like Zakhmi and "Ik Yaad Purani, is set to release a single titled Pagalpan.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music

MUMBAI: To keep experimenting with music is the main mantra of a successful artiste and singer Jubin Nautiyal is following the same path. From Bollywood to Independent music space, the singer is trying new genre while giving a variety of music to his fans.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

News
BIG FM and Pritam's JAM8 join hands for a strategic association

MUMBAI: Now that BIG FM has turned completely musical, it is working towards great musical assocread more

News
We will always have a huge percent of local content besides Bollywood: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Boasting of the tagline, ‘Bajate Raho’, RED FM, which is one of the ever-shining radio sread more

News
Week 28: Fever FM holds first position in Kolkata

MUMBAI: HT Media’s Fever FM was, often, seen on the first position in Mumbai and Delhi.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Garrix and Khalid's 'Ocean' gets second remix pack

MUMBAI: It’s time for another slew of punchy remixes of Martin Garrix and Khalid’s killer Ocean collaboration after Martin Garrix and Cesqeaux, Bart...read more

2
Anil Kapoor finds a real-life Fanney Khan

MUMBAI: Fanney Khan is the most awaited film of 2018. The stellar star cast apart, even the storyline of the film has created quite some curiosity...read more

3
New artist album 'Certain Kind Of Magic' out now

MUMBAI: Released on mau5trap, the eight-track body of work takes the macabre and quasi-narcotic sounds REZZ is known for and pushes it full throttle...read more

4
Neha Kakkar's fan moment with Kamal Haasan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: India’s biggest singing reality show Indian Idol 10 is creating waves amongst the audiences with spell binding performances from its top 14...read more

5
Know MJ Jassi's journey to BIG FM Dilli

MUMBAI: The love for retro music in today’s generation is rare to find. The millennials are much fond of western music than Bollywood. But, MJ Jassi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group