Jashan Singh's dark role in 'Pagalpan' inspired by Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Jashan Singh, who is all set to release his upcoming T-Series single, Pagalpan will be portraying a negative character for the first time in the song. And his dark character is inspired by none other than Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about the same, Jashan said, “I will be playing a negative character for the first time with Pagalpan. Shah Rukh Khan’s negative role in Darr was my inspiration behind my role. It was an amazing experience playing a negative role. I, not only got to know myself as an actor, but I also believe that roles of such kind help in establishing you as an actor.”

Humming the lines of the song, Tune Mera Pyaar Vekheya Ve Mera Pagalpaan Nai, the Zakhmi singer also revealed the theme of the song. He said, “The song showcases Pagalpan aka crazy things, done by people in love.”

Composed by Desi Roots, the lyrics of the song are penned by Maninder Kailey. Produced by T-Series, the video is directed by Frame Singh.

Meanwhile, Jashan Singh, who calls this song a special number, signed off, not before telling that Pagalpan will be out mostly in a week’s time.