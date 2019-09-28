RadioandMusic
News |  28 Sep 2019 17:02

Gully Gang Records releases second single 'Zakhmi'

MUMBAI: Gully Gang Records – announced by India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE in February this year  added to their repository of music with the release of Zakhmi, a track by Saifan of up-and-coming hip-hop talent Kurla quartet Aavrutti fame, and talented music producer Karan Kanchan.

Gully Gang Records came into existence with the release of Gully Gang Cypher in May earlier this year, and is focused on pushing push emerging and exciting talent in Indian hip-hop.

Written and performed by Saifan, and produced by Karan Kanchan, the track ‘Zakhmi’ is a plucky effort by the young rapper and talks about staying real, staying fearless no matter how many times you get knocked down. “I wanted to make a song which defines my personality and my philosophy. I’ve seen my fair share of ups and downs in life, but you still need to get up the next morning and march on,” says Saifan of his inspiration behind the words.

Having worked together on Gully Gang Cypher, both Saifan and Karan were familiar with each other’s work and wasted little time in putting together the terse but fiery track.

Kanchan, highly regarded by his peers, tweaked a retro dark sample riff to fit the mood of the track, and adding a lot of percussion to support the rhythm, which serve as the backdrop for Saifan’s spitfire vocals.

“I wanted to shine light on Saifan’s words and kept that in mind while making the beat. Jhut bolke na mila haan me haan is probably my most favorite line from the song,” says Kanchan.

The track has been released on Gully Gang Records and is available on all major streaming platforms.

(Source: IANS)

