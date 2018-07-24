R.Kelly responds to sexual misconduct allegations with song 'I admit'

MUMBAI : I believe I can fly fame singer R. Kelly has denied all the allegations levelled against him through his latest song I admit.

According to cnn.com, the singer who is in controversies for a long time, packed the 19 minute song with lyrics alluding to multiple claims of sexual misconduct against him, allegations of paedophilia and articles written by reporter Jim DeRogatis.

Beginning line after line with ‘I admit ... the singer confesses to a multitude of acts, including infidelity, sleeping with his girlfriend's best friend, having sexual relationships with fans and going to strip clubs every week.

‘I admit I was in my own way,’ he sings.

Acknowledging he's ‘made some mistakes’ and has ‘imperfect ways,’ Kelly also says he tried to help others in the music industry who turned on him.

‘You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions, but really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion, Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me, Turn the world against me, but only God can mute me,’ he continues.

He even addresses the recent accusations that he's brainwashed and held women in a ‘sex cult.’

Earlier this year, a woman named Faith Rodgers filed a law suit against the singer, alleging that he sexually assaulted her, locked her in a room to punish her for failing to please him and infected her with herpes.

Kelly has faced repeated allegations of sexual misconduct, and with the song I admit, he has tried defending himself.

(Source: IANS)