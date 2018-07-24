RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2018 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

R.Kelly responds to sexual misconduct allegations with song 'I admit'

MUMBAI : I believe I can fly fame singer R. Kelly has denied all the allegations levelled against him through his latest song I admit.

According to cnn.com, the singer who is in controversies for a long time, packed the 19 minute song with lyrics alluding to multiple claims of sexual misconduct against him, allegations of paedophilia and articles written by reporter Jim DeRogatis.

Beginning line after line with ‘I admit ... the singer confesses to a multitude of acts, including infidelity, sleeping with his girlfriend's best friend, having sexual relationships with fans and going to strip clubs every week.

‘I admit I was in my own way,’ he sings.

Acknowledging he's ‘made some mistakes’ and has ‘imperfect ways,’ Kelly also says he tried to help others in the music industry who turned on him.

‘You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions, but really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion, Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me, Turn the world against me, but only God can mute me,’ he continues.

He even addresses the recent accusations that he's brainwashed and held women in a ‘sex cult.’

Earlier this year, a woman named Faith Rodgers filed a law suit against the singer, alleging that he sexually assaulted her, locked her in a room to punish her for failing to please him and infected her with herpes.

Kelly has faced repeated allegations of sexual misconduct, and with the song I admit, he has tried defending himself.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
R. Kelly I believe I can fly I admit Jim DeRogatis
Related news
News | 25 May 2018

Documentary to expose R. Kelly's sexual harassment cases

MUMBAI: R. Kelly’s alleged sexual abuse of women and girls is the focus of a new documentary feature film being developed for Hulu.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2018

Documentary to shed light on sexual allegations against singer R. Kelly

MUMBAI: A documentary titled ‘R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes’ will shed light on the various sexual allegations against American R&B singer R. Kelly.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

Press Releases
RED FM joins hands with The Viral Fever (TVF)

MUMBAI: RED FM came on board as the official radio partner for TVF’s new show Yeh Meri Familread more

News
Punjabi stars turn RJs for Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Roping famous B-town names to host radio shows is a new trend in the radio industry and read more

top# 5 articles

1
R.Kelly responds to sexual misconduct allegations with song 'I admit'

MUMBAI : I believe I can fly fame singer R. Kelly has denied all the allegations levelled against him through his latest song I admit.According to...read more

2
Alluri and the Italians' to perform live Telugu Rock Music in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind project ever in India, internationally known singer, songwriter, music composer and Telugu rock artist ‘Alluri’ is...read more

3
NCPA presents ninth edition of Bandish 2018 - A tribute to legendary composers

MUMBAI: National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents the ninth edition of its Indian music festival, Bandish 2018 – A tribute to...read more

4
Documentary on Shankar Mahadevan to be screened across international platforms

MUMBAI: A Software Engineer who quit his job to pursue his passion for music sounds filmy. However, the journey must have been full of twists and...read more

5
Tanishk Bagchi showed me the path: Singer Swati Sharma

MUMBAI: From a small town girl from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to tasting success and popularity with her chartbuster song Banno Tera Swagger, singer Swati...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group