News |  30 Aug 2019 20:55 |  By RnMTeam

R. Kelly wants to be out of solitary confinement

MUMBAI: American singer R. Kelly, who is awaiting trial on child pornography charges, wants to be released from solitary confinement in a Chicago prison, according to his lawyer.

As per a report in ‘chicago.suntimes.com’, R. Kelly's lawyer hopes that the Federal Bureau of Prisons will let the singer out of solitary confinement based on the arguments that the singer is being subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment" because of his celebrity status.

He is being held in a Special Housing Unit at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center after being arrested on child pornography and sex abuse charges in July. His attorney Steve Greenberg filed a motion on Thursday.

Greenberg said the singer is on the facility's most restrictive floor, claiming that inmates go there to be punished.

He is getting no sunlight, no meaningful interaction with other humans, can't watch TV, limited email access and is allowed to shower just three times a week.

The motion also notes that Kelly ‘has extremely limited literacy’, so documents must be read to him. There is no table in the meeting room.

It is unclear when the judge will make his ruling.

 (Source: IANS)

