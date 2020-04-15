Drake’s "Toosie Slide" at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart

MUMBAI: Drake's "Toosie Slide" soars in with a No. 1 debut on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated April 18, granting the prolific hitmaker his 20th leader on the list and a share of a historic mark, as he ties Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder for the most No. 1s in the chart's history.

"When I first made that song, I was only talking about the moonwalk," Drake said during a recent Instagram Live session, referencing Michael Jackson's iconic dance move. "Toosie made a dance to that sh*t, so it's popping now. I didn't know it was going to be a dance song like that, but it is what it is. We're just having fun, getting warmed up. Album's on the way, bout to slap headtop's out."

"I'm working on the album, I've been working on it for a while now. When God does get you to sit down, I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously God has us all inside the house right now sitting down, so the amount of focus I'm able to put into this album is probably way different than it would've been if I had to go through the residency in Vegas and be able to go meet up with Justin in Miami or whatever” he told Diddy.

"This is the most excited I've been about an album in a long time” he added.

Radio reception is also off to an impressive start, as "Slide" darts 22-12 in its second frame on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay as it pulled 14.6 million in the audience in its first full tracking week, ending April 12 (following its April 3 release). The debut position on the radio ranking brought Drake the fourth-best bow of his 119 career entries and second-strongest as a lead act: "Slide" follows only the No. 15 bows of Rihanna's 2016 hit "Work," featuring Drake, and "God's Plan" from 2018 and Chris Brown's "No Guidance," also featuring Drake, began at No. 17 last June on its way to a record 27 weeks at No. 1.