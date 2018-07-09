Liam Gallagher, Depp are 'drinking buddies'

MUMBAI : Singer Liam Gallagher has found a new friend in actor Johnny Depp to share cigarettes and alcohol with at the pub.

Gallagher and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are already friends. A source told: Johnny is renting a place close to Liam. They have always really got on and now they are drinking buddies. And they have a lot in common for the finer things in life.

Liam has recently been travelling around in private jets, so Johnny must be rubbing off on him."

They are neighbours in North London.

Gallagher normally shuns the showbiz lifestyle - preferring his local pub.

The source added: He thinks Johnny is great and has a lot of time for him.

(Source: IANS)