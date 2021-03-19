For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Mar 2021 19:47

Lowlands Festival confirm first 54 Acts with The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Arlo Parks, Amelie Lens, Balthazar, Denzel Curry, YUNGBLUD and more

MUMBAI: The developments around corona follow each other at lightning speed. Although we are still dealing with severe measures at the moment, there is fortunately more positive news to report. For example, vaccinations are now taking place at a rapid pace and the Dutch government's current expectation is that all vulnerable people who are susceptible to hospitalization will be protected by the end of June. This removes the pressure on hospitals and care, leaving room in society to move freely again. We assume that this will make it possible for Lowlands to take place in a safe and responsible manner from 20 to 22 August 2021 - without a distance of one and a half meters or a restriction in the number of visitors. Of course, permission from the government will be required by then. Subject to that permission, we would like to let you know what the first acts are that we have booked for Lowlands 2021:

Altin Gun| Amelie Lens| Arlo Parks | AURORA | Balthazar | Bazart | Bendik Giske | Biig Piig | Caribou | Cavetown | The Chemical Brothers| Cleopatrick | Declan McKenna | Denzel Curry | Droeloe | Dry Cleaning | Eefje de Visser | Ezra Collective | Fatima Yamaha | Franc Moody | Froukje | Georgia | Goldlink | Gotu Jim | Heilung | Igorrr | Imanu | Jack Garratt | Joe & the Shitboys | Kaytranada | Kelly Lee Owens | Kevin & The Animals | KOFFEE | Liam Gallagher | Mirella Kroes | Moses Boyd | Murdock | Noisia DJ Set | Noord Nederlands Orkest | Nova Twins | Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew | Oliver Tree | The Opposites | Orla Gartland | Palaye Royale | Pendulum Trinity | S10 | shame | Sleaford Mods | slowthai | Typhoon | Working Men’s Club | YUNGBLUD | Yves Tumor

We cannot predict the future. Due to measures that may still apply during Lowlands, it may turn out that not all acts will be able to attend. We are not only dependent on measures in the Netherlands, but also on those in countries where acts come from and / or are going to tour. The most important thing at the moment is that all these acts have wholeheartedly indicated that they will be there when the circumstances permit. Of course we are in talks with more acts that have not yet been confirmed.

We are convinced that, if the vaccination coverage continues to develop positively, the vaccines are effective and care is spared, the measures will be relaxed and we will soon be able to meet each other in the polder in August. We are working on various scenarios to safely organize Lowlands in which, among other things, rapid tests could play a role. We can imagine that you have questions about that. Because no one knows exactly how the virus will behave in the near future and what the demands from politicians will be, we cannot yet provide a detailed answer to all questions. As Lowlands gets closer, we will of course keep you closely informed about this. If it turns out that, contrary to expectations, Lowlands cannot continue, a ticket arrangement will of course be drawn up again.

TICKET SALES

Last year, tickets for Lowlands 2020 were completely sold out in five hours. Because the festival could not take place due to corona, visitors were given the option to request a refund. As a result, a small number of tickets will be available for Lowlands 2021. These tickets will go on sale at a later time, the start date of ticket sales will be announced via the Lowlands website and socials. Tickets for the Gllamcamp, the Campercamping, parking tickets etc. will also be available. A full festival ticket costs €230,- (including €10,- service fee).

Tags
Lowlands Festival First 54 Acts The Chemical Brothers Liam Gallagher Arlo Parks Amelie Lens Balthazar Denzel Curry YUNGBLUD
