Patti Smith sings for Johnny Depp on his birthday

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Patti Smith enlightened Johnny Depp with a song on Sunday during the concert on regard to 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Performers included R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Johnny Depp, Cat Power, Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist Flea, and Ben Harper. The legendary singer-songwriter serenaded Depp with ‘Nine’, a song she wrote for his birthday, as Depp himself watched on. Her setlist also included ‘Grateful’, ‘My Blakean Year’, ‘Because the Night’ and ‘People Have the Power’.
“I wrote this for Johnny’s birthday. Johnny was born on June 9th. It was a full moon, on a Sunday. I know this because it was verified by his mother. Johnny has been our great friend and protector and this is for him,” she described before performing the song, with Depp watching on.
Depp himself covered John Lennon’s ‘Working Class Hero’ and was joined by the likes of Cat Power, who played her own version of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Kingsport Town’.
In an Instagram post announcing the event, Pathway to Paris wrote: “As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognise the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behaviour from before. Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change.”
