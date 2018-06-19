RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jun 2018 14:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Aye Khuda' gives a message asking god when will the right girl come into my life: Haitham Mohammed Rafi

MUMBAI: Haitham Mohammed Rafi, one who won the title of Dil Hain Hindustani Season one had grabbed a lot of attention with his bang on performances is back with his new single Aye khuda.

He explains what his single Aye khuda is all about, “This is my first original song after winning the Dil Hai Hindustani show. Aye Khuda gives a message asking god when will the right girl come into my life. I have had few heartbreaks already and now all I want is to have ‘The One’.  So the song is a plea to god to help me.”

“It took me around three months to completely get the song and video ready. Around one month went in getting the music feel right with the lyrics. Then before that it was the lyric writing, basic composition on tune,” adds the winner of Dil Hai Hindustani Season One.

Further he shares his experience on the song, “It was a great experience working on this song. At the time of my stay in Moscow, Russia; I came up with this idea to make a new song.  So along with a friend who is a music arranger Alex, I composed this song and sent it to Naushad Bhai for hearing. He instantly gave a go ahead, I shot the video in Russia itself and now here it is. And I would also like to say a big thank you to my producer Lucy Chebotina.”

 Haitham shares his collaboration with Indie music label for this song, “I would like to say a generous thanks to Mr Naushad Khan for having faith in me and my music and for giving me an opportunity to work with him and having my song released on Indie Music Label.”

Also Haitham who has further plans with Indie Music Label, shared “Currently we are planning to release an Arabic version of Aye Khuda and I am pretty excited about that too. My upcoming is a new album with seven songs in three different languages namely Hindi Arabic and English. I will be able to share more information as soon as I am finished with the album.”

