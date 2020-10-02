Singer Jalraj's debut track 'Sunn zara' features Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: After leaving a lasting impression in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s lastest season, actors Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash have come together for another project, Indie Music Label’s ‘Sunn zara’. The lilting romantic track has been sung by debutante Jalraj and composed by Anmol Daniel.
‘Sunn Zara’ is the quintessential soothing romantic track which will have a lasting effect of the listeners. Jalraj who makes a confident debut with the track is in fact a youtube find. Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label sheds further light on it, “We spotted Jalraj through a Youtube video he had uploaded and we knew instantly that his voice was special. He has done complete justice to Sunn zara and we are confident that the audiences will love this fresh, new voice.”
Commenting on his debut, Jalraj believes he could not have had a better launch pad, “I’m glad that Sunn zara will soon be in the public domain and I have had the best time working on it. Indie Music Label specialises in independent music and its the most suitable platform for me as an artist. From the get go we were all on the same page and it made the process all the more smooth.” he signs off.
Sunn zara will release on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel on 5th October.
