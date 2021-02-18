Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited
After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "Rabba Mehar Kari" for his fans that he says has been a labour of love and he is looking forward to see how his fans receive the song.
Directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh, the song is penned by Youngveer. Along with Darshan Raval, the song also features Diksha Singh.
"Rabba Mehar Kari" is released under Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel. The song promises to be the love anthem of the season just like any other Darshan Raval song that has released around Valentine’s eve. Produced by Aditya Dev, this song is also expected to do wonders with its melody.
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum. On Feb. 17, the star's 40th birthday, she confirmed she's engaged to her...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood queen, Urvashi Rautela, and the super-singer, Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh,...read more
MUMBAI: Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate...read more
MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Magnetic Fields Festival co-founders Wild City and San Francisco-...read more