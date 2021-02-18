Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited

After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "Rabba Mehar Kari" for his fans that he says has been a labour of love and he is looking forward to see how his fans receive the song.

Directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh, the song is penned by Youngveer. Along with Darshan Raval, the song also features Diksha Singh.

"Rabba Mehar Kari" is released under Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel. The song promises to be the love anthem of the season just like any other Darshan Raval song that has released around Valentine’s eve. Produced by Aditya Dev, this song is also expected to do wonders with its melody.