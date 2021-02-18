For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Feb 2021 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited

After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "Rabba Mehar Kari" for his fans that he says has been a labour of love and he is looking forward to see how his fans receive the song.

Directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh, the song is penned by Youngveer. Along with Darshan Raval, the song also features Diksha Singh.

"Rabba Mehar Kari" is released under Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel. The song promises to be the love anthem of the season just like any other Darshan Raval song that has released around Valentine’s eve. Produced by Aditya Dev, this song is also expected to do wonders with its melody.

Tags
Darshan Raval Indie Music Label Singer
Related news
News | 18 Feb 2021

Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has quarantined himself and is on medication prescribed by his doctors.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Watch Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh light the dance floor at friend’s wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh often express their love for each other on social media. This time, however, they are in the news for their appearance at a friend’s wedding in Delhi where they set the dance floor on fire.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Jai Matt & ROYAL release their first collaboration, "Tu Kehle Abhi"

MUMBAI: To begin 2021, JJ Prouductions presents Jai Matt's first collaboration with up and coming producer ROYAL.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

Billie Eilish cried out of joy while watching her documentary

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared her reaction to watching her upcoming documentary for the first time, saying she “cried out of joy”.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

FINNEAS unveils latest song "American Cliché"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has returned with “American Cliché,” a fan-favourite from his rousing live set, written, produced and performed by the 23-year old.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Paris Hilton said ‘Yes’ to future husband Carter Reum

MUMBAI: The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum. On Feb. 17, the star's 40th birthday, she confirmed she's engaged to her...read more

2
Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has...read more

3
Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa to perform at YoYo Honey Singh’s sister’s wedding reception?

MUMBAI: Bollywood queen, Urvashi Rautela, and the super-singer, Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh,...read more

4
'Pawri Hori Hai' girl trends post Yashraj Mukhate mashup

MUMBAI: Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate...read more

5
Creative series Culture Connects announces program for first round of events

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Magnetic Fields Festival co-founders Wild City and San Francisco-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games