News |  31 May 2018 14:04 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Anmol reunites the cast of three iconic shows on radio

MUMBAI: There is a kind of intoxication in doing something that has never been done before and this happens to be RJ Anmol's best drug. Going by what works best for him, out-of-the-box ideas, Radio Nasha RJ designed and executed a one of its kind show on radio, Nasha Remote With RJ Anmol.

The show that went on-air two weeks ago brought together actors of three iconic TV serials – Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shanti. This never before tried concept is RJ Anmol’s brainchild, he explains what led to it, “The idea of creating something related to yesteryear films had been in place for a long time, but I had never thought of serials. Though when you talk about celebrating deewangi (madness) of 80s-90s it also includes TV serials of that time. Plus every time I had a conversation with someone about serials like Mahabharat and Hum Paanch, there was always this excitement. This is when ‘reunion of iconic TV shows’ came in the picture.”

The idea was definitely one of its kinds and was meant to be a hit from the word go, but the challenge was execution. RJ Anmol had to reunite the star cast of three iconic TV serials that aired decades ago. “The challenge was to pick the serials. We wanted a group of 6-7 people from each show for discussion. So, one thing was clear that we wanted shows with a huge star cast. We zeroed on Mahabharat, a mytho show, next was my personal favourite Dekh Bhai Dekh, a comedy and lastly, TV’s first daily soap Shanti,” says Anmol who contacted Renu Chopra of BR Films to get Mahabharat cast in place, director Anand Mahendroo for Dekh Bhai Dekh and Amit Behl for Shanti. Next, a WhatsApp group was created and an attempt to get them together on the same date.

None of this was easy, but Anmol did it all with support from Radio Nasha management, especially Gaurav Sharma (Chief Programming Officer - Fever FM, Radio Nasha, Fever Entertainment & FAT Productions (HT Media Ltd) ). “Gaurav understood what I was aiming for and provided the support. I couldn’t have done this without him,” states the RJ who did get the opportunity to take his show beyond the studio.

“Recording the show in a silent studio would have been unfair. So, I thought of taking it one step up with a live audience. So, there was an audience of 40-45 people cheering, clapping as we spoke about the show,” says Anmol.

He adds, “Radio is a one to one medium, we wanted it to have that real feel.”

The efforts did pay off as Nash Remote With RJ Anmol turned out to be a phenomenal success from day one in all its markets – The show airs in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

It was not just the audience that relished the new concept the actors of these iconic shows too enjoyed being a part of it. According to Anmol, Mandira Bedi stated, “I am meeting many of my colleagues after 20 years.” 

HT Media Ltd. CEO Radio and Entertainment Harshad Jain, shares, "Radio Nasha has created a new category in India - 'Cool Retro', and constantly regaled listeners with content that brings alive memories of the golden eras of the '70s, '80s and '90s. Nasha Remote is an industry first initiative that celebrates iconic shows of Indian television of the '80s and '90s and relives deewangi in 'cool' Radio Nasha style. We hope listeners enjoyed the interactions and memories as much as we enjoyed putting them together."

The show will come to an end this week, but we will be waiting for more from RJ Anmol and Radio Nasha.  

