News |  10 Oct 2022 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

Stebin Ben Says, "Gaurav is incredibly gifted and also such a grounded individual."

MUMBAI: At the release party for Stebin Ben's Jaana song, Desi Melodies Talent Head and Mumbai Head Gaurav Sharma was spotted supporting his dear friend Stebin. The song is already being liked by the audience across India and is trending across the platforms with 71 million views.

Splitsvilla 11 fame Gaurav Sharma, who was earlier seen acting in Jodha Akbar, Waaris, Ragini MMS, has always charmed the audience with his acting prowess and sense of humor. From doing the best shows to giving the best songs, Gaurav is a whiz. In fact, when Gaurav attended Stebin Ben's Jaana song release, Stebin went on to say, "Gaurav is a close buddy of mine. He is a phenomenal artist. He is incredibly gifted and also such a grounded individual. I can't wait to work with him and for people to see what he has in store for them. "

Talking to us, Gaurav said, “Acting and content creation have driven me since my childhood. Soon I will be seen again in a good web show and a film. Before that, we have a good lineup of songs releasing this year which I’m sure people are going to love in the same way they loved our previous songs. We can’t wait to release them. "

