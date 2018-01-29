'Dastaan' romantic single will definitely leave you touched

MUMBAI: As regional music is taking a step higher, T-Series has been releasing many songs under its label. Recently, under its Punjabi regional section, T-Series Apna Punjab, launched a Punjabi romantic track Dastaan.

The song is sung by Riyaaz, music is given by Shubhdeep Singh and lyrics have been penned by Gurinder Sidhu.

Many couples today find it difficult to spend their life with each other due to unavoidable situations. With a similar story line, the song will connect many such couples. The song has been well shot on standard locations, turning the video to be more beautiful. The soothing music given to the track with its lyrics has well suited the track.

Click here to view the track: