RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2018 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

'Dastaan' romantic single will definitely leave you touched

MUMBAI: As regional music is taking a step higher, T-Series has been releasing many songs under its label. Recently, under its Punjabi regional section, T-Series Apna Punjab, launched a Punjabi romantic track Dastaan.

The song is sung by Riyaaz, music is given by Shubhdeep Singh and lyrics have been penned by Gurinder Sidhu.

Many couples today find it difficult to spend their life with each other due to unavoidable situations. With a similar story line, the song will connect many such couples. The song has been well shot on standard locations, turning the video to be more beautiful. The soothing music given to the track with its lyrics has well suited the track.

Click here to view the track:

Tags
T-Series Apna Punjab Dastaan Riyaaz Shubhdeep Singh Gurinder Sidhu couples romantic single Punjabi
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2018

'Gaadi' featuring Bohemia; is a rap over-loaded Punjabi track

MUMBAI: 2018 has been a great start of the year for Bohemia. In this month, the rapper has released three songs and now he has come up with another song in collaboration with Pardhaan.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2018

'Nakhra Nawabi' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: A new song Nakhra Nawabi from Dr Zeus album Global Injection released a week ago under BeingU Music. The track sung by Zora Randhawa with Fateh DOE and composed by Dr Zeus seems to be much loved by the audience as it has received 20 million plus views on YouTube.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2018

'28 Kille', an ideal song for your sangeet

MUMBAI: T-Series Apna Punjab releases 28 Kille from upcoming movie Laavan Pheere. The track is sung by Gippy Grewal and Mannat Noor. Lyrics have been penned by Happy Raikoti and music is given by Gurmeet Singh.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Lahore' crosses 100 million views in one month

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, Punjabi hit-maker known for his famous songs like High Rated Gabru, Ban Ja Rani is known to drool the audience with his infectious energy. His song numbers are a combined package of all his emotions in them.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2018

T- Series releases romantic track 'Rabb Vicholla'

MUMBAI: T-Series Apna Punjab releases a romantic track Rabb Vicholla sung by Balraj while music is given by G Guri. Lyrics are penned by Singh Jeet and directed by Tru Makers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Radio stations celebrate Republic Day in a unique way

MUMBAI: We are well aware of the importance of Republic Day. It was this day when Pt.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM to create incremental value for stakeholders with a centralized competency centre

MUMBAI: BIG FM has successfully set up a skills-based competency centre at Indore.read more

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Gaadi' featuring Bohemia; is a rap over-loaded Punjabi track

MUMBAI: 2018 has been a great start of the year for Bohemia. In this month, the rapper has released three songs and now he has come up with another...read more

2
Sony Music's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' bags maximum awards at Mirchi Music Awards 2018

MUMBAI: A movie is seen nominated under various categories but the same movie itself winning awards in different categories is something rare. Sony...read more

3
Ravi Shankar, Rahman amazing musicians: Austrian composer

MUMBAI: The talent of Indian music legends like sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and composer AR Rahman must be known the world over, says Austrian...read more

4
'Nakhra Nawabi' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: A new song Nakhra Nawabi from Dr Zeus album Global Injection released a week ago under BeingU Music. The track sung by Zora Randhawa with...read more

5
'Dastaan' romantic single will definitely leave you touched

MUMBAI: As regional music is taking a step higher, T-Series has been releasing many songs under its label. Recently, under its Punjabi regional...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group