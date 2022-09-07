Renowned singer Tanzeel Khan teams up with Pakistani rapper Hashim Nawaz for his New song 'Pasbaan'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer, songwriter & content creator Tanzeel Khan has collaborated with Pakistani rapper Hashim Nawaz for his latest original track called ‘Pasbaan’. The word ‘Pasbaan’ which comes from an Urdu origin means protector and the song echoes the same emotion.

The song was initially written to launch as the eighth song and an outro for his debut album ‘Dastaan’. ‘Dastaan’ which was released last year was Tanzeel’s first-ever special seven-track debut album which narrated a journey full of emotions from happiness to sadness to pain and love. The theme of this album was a story(Dastaan) and closing the album with ‘Pasbaan’ was supposed to be the perfect ending to the album but Tanzeel had other plans.

Sharing the excitement ahead of the song launch Tanzeel Khan shared “Pasbaan is a very special song and I cannot wait for my audience to listen to it. This song was created long ago but it was in my song bank for a long time as it felt incomplete and it gave me a feeling it required that extra element. And just at the right time, my brother & renowned rapper from across the border Hashim Nawaz came to the rescue and added his verse to this song. Pasbaan is like a cardboard ending, support to that storybook with that melancholic feel. It’s the backbone of a ‘Dastaan’ and this is exactly how I had imagined it, even though it couldn’t be launched along with the album”.

Talking about the collaboration Pakistani rapper Hashim Nawaz said “It was a delight to work with Tanzeel on such a beautiful song. Tanzeel narrated the idea behind the song to me, and that helped me add my touch to it. This song as the name portrays acts as a guard to a melancholic journey. We hope our audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it”

Tanzeel’s claim to fame was the most popular music video which was also his first, “Dilli Ki Ladki” which has now been viewed by over 14 million people. He has also collaborated with some of the finest artists in the industry such as Arjun Kanungo and Akasa. One of the recent milestones that Tanzeel achieved is 20 million monthly Spotify listeners on his song ‘Befikar’ with his close friend Aashna Hegde. The singer also launched his own limited edition merch line ‘Pause/Play' in 2021.

This song ‘Pasbaan’ is going to be released on Tuesday 6th September 2022.