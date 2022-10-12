Shruti Pathak releases "Haaniya," a soulful Punjabi music video

MUMBAI: Shruti Pathak, the melodious voice behind chartbuster songs like Shubharambh, Aas Paas Khuda, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Mar Jawaan, Criminal, and many more, has come up with an original Punjabi song, "Haaniya", out now.

The song is sung and composed by Shruti Pathak. The story looks so raw and innocent, it will connect and capture the audience's minds, as the beauty of Punjab's authenticity and the freshness in the lyrics will make each one fall for it.

Talking about the music video, Shruti shares, "Haaniya is a song of love, heartbreak, and the pursuit of happiness despite the lemons thrown at you by life. It’s about believing in the power of love and happiness despite all odds. I composed this song on a road trip in Punjab. Hence the influence of the language and culture. Though initially it was just the idea and it took good enough time to turn into the beauty that it is. But I’m excited for the way things panned out with the song.

Adding further, she says, "After this folksy yet urban melody was ready it was time to find the right words to express what the song meant to me. And Sahil Khattar being a close friend, knew exactly what the song needed and penned this one so beautifully. It’s a chapter of my life in a nutshell."

Talking about independent music, she adds, "Thankfully the new era of music in india has just begun. And I hope every artist takes it upon themselves and continues to make the music industry stronger responsibly. Each and every song counts. No matter what language, what genre. The idea is to let independent music grow into a full fledged industry which was quite a miss in our country. It is a difficult process for an independent artist to put their music out and reach out to a larger audience, unlike a film song or a song released under a label. Hence collaborations work better in a scenario like this. Although, it’s not enough.It’s high time, some changes are essential in the industry, which makes art the priority and not gimmicks. And only artists can’t make it happen. Platforms are equally responsible for the same. It’s crucial now."

Shruti has been the voice behind famous Hindi film songs, including Jee Le, Soniye Dil Nayi, Lag Ja Gale, Dil Duffer, Rasiya, Tooh, Paayaliya, Chhayee Hai Tanhayee, and others.

Since her chart-topping song in 2008,' Mar Jawaan' from Fashion movie, her songs have consistently topped the charts. She earned a lot of recognition and admiration while getting nominated for the prestigious awards.

While making her debut as a playback almost 15years ago, she also explored covers and collaborations with many artists for Mixtape with Shaan (Sun Zara/Tujhe Bhula Diya), Heer with Nucleya, Kehta Hai Pal Pal with Armaan Malik, Haseena Main Kameena Tu (Acapella Cover), Gulabi for MTV Unplugged (Sachin-Jigar), Shaam Se (cover), Kya Haal Sunawan for Coke Studio with Shafqat Amanat Ali, Glorious with Karsh Kale and Benny Dayal, Shedding Skin for Coke Studio (Karsh Kale, Shilpa, Monali & Apeksha) and Haal Ve Rabba for Coke Studio with Hitesh Sonik & Hans Raj Hans.