Brothers Siddharth Mahadevan and Soumil Shringarpure's musical bond

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan, son of famous composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan is also in composing music for films just like his father. But, his music composition partner happenes to be his cousin Soumil Shringarpure. The two have been making music for various films and are more active in the Marathi movie base.

The two recently composed for the McDowell’s No 1 Yari advertisement which was released in five languages and out of which Siddharth and Soumil composed and sung for the Marathi version of it called Aapli Yaari, in collaboration with music composer duo Salim- Sulaiman.

Taking about the experience working on the track, Soumil said, “It was a very exciting project for us, as we were collaborating with Salim- Sulaiman, we have always looked up to them and are inspired from their work. And when we got to know that we are going to work on their song, it was like a dream come true.”

“The subject of the song Yari is close to every individual; once you start working you realize the true value of friendship. To do such a song was really exciting for us,” added Soumil.

Soumil and Siddharth apart from just being cousins, share a great friendship. “I share a very special bond with Soumil. Actually, my brother was born eight years after I was born, so I had a special bonding with Soumil since my birth, as he used to come to my place, I used to go to stay at his place. And now we are working together so, that bond has grown stronger,” said Siddharth.

The duo has composed for various Marathi movies like Satrangi Re and will be ready with their new set of compositions for Marathi movies like Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande and Nisheeta Keni's directorial debut Bogda.

Watch ‘Aapli Yaari’ here: