RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2017 21:53 |  By RnMTeam

Brothers Siddharth Mahadevan and Soumil Shringarpure's musical bond

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan, son of famous composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan is also in composing music for films just like his father. But, his music composition partner happenes to be his  cousin Soumil Shringarpure. The two have been making music for various films and are more active in the Marathi movie base.

The two recently composed for the McDowell’s No 1 Yari advertisement which was released in five languages and out of which Siddharth and Soumil composed and sung for the Marathi version of it called Aapli Yaari, in collaboration with music composer duo Salim- Sulaiman.

Taking about the experience working on the track, Soumil said, “It was a very exciting project for us, as we were collaborating with Salim- Sulaiman, we have always looked up to them and are inspired from their work. And when we got to know that we are going to work on their song, it was like a dream come true.”

“The subject of the song Yari is close to every individual; once you start working you realize the true value of friendship. To do such a song was really exciting for us,” added Soumil.

Soumil and Siddharth apart from just being cousins, share a great friendship. “I share a very special bond with Soumil. Actually, my brother was born eight years after I was born, so I had a special bonding with Soumil since my birth, as he used to come to my place, I used to go to stay at his place. And now we are working together so, that bond has grown stronger,” said Siddharth.

The duo has composed for various Marathi movies like Satrangi Re and will be ready with their new set of compositions for Marathi movies like Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande and Nisheeta Keni's directorial debut Bogda.

Watch ‘Aapli Yaari’ here:

Tags
Siddharth Mahadevan Soumil Shringarpure McDowell’s No 1 Yari Salim- Sulaiman Aapli Yaari Nisheeta Keni Kulkarni Chaukatla Deshpande Bogda
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2017

Swarathma to collaborate with Indian Ocean's Amit Kilam

MUMBAI: Swarathma will soon be releasing a new song. The release will be in collaboration with Amit Kilam, who is a known musician from the band, Indian Ocean.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2017

Ustad Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan collaborate for 'Itihaas'

MUMBAI: Hindustani classical music which was lost somewhere in between the new genres of music is making its way back with amazing collaborations.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2017

Salim-Sulaiman salute defence forces in patriotic musical tribute this I-Day

MUMBAI: Salim- Sulaiman, the musical duo is coming up with a patriotic song Mera Desh Hi Mera Dharam as a respectful tribute to the armed forces and the nation.After a tweet about this song, radioandmusic.com spoke to Salim Merchant about his upcoming video.  

read more
News | 03 Jul 2017

Siddharth Mahadevan's first voxie highlights with Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Facebook did get lucky because it launched at a time when the smart phones were still not everyone’s cup of tea, but today with the technology boom we have smart phones taking over the millennials making way for newer apps.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2017

Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa compose jingle for Vivo IPL 2017

MUMBAI: The tenth year of IPL is bound to get grand and to celebrate this Vivo IPL 2017 first released the anthem song, ‘10 Saal Aapke Naam’. Extending the musical celebration Vivo now releases its IPL jingle.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM concluded its fourth season of 'Rangrezz'
,

MUMBAI: MY FM, India's leading local FM network successfully concluded its largest painting compread more

News
Hungama and T-Series come together in exclusive content tie-up

MUMBAI: Hungama, announces an exclusive content association with India’s leading music label, T-read more

Press Releases
'Sai Ki Mahima' completes 100 episodes on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Fever FM in Delhi and UP launched Sai Ki Mahima with Aushim Khetarpal in July 2read more

News
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remairead more

News
Sony Music gets into an exclusive partnership with BeingU Music

MUMBAI: Independent music in India is being promoted in various ways and taking this further Beiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Our main aim is to create the best thing for the audience: Mithoon-Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: The fourth instalment of the hit movie series Hate Story is soon to release. The initial parts of the Hate Story series are still remembered...read more

2
Don't be too attached to your work just go with the flow: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros, who have earlier given party hits like Chitiyan Kaliyan, Baby Doll, High Heels Te Nache and more, have now released romantic...read more

3
Kakkar siblings create a song on their journey

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s well known composer-singer Tony Kakkar is back with a new single. The upcoming release is a story based on the Kakkar siblings...read more

4
Insync founder Ratish Tagde to perform at 'Pratahswar'

MUMBAI: The 91st Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad will bring renowned violinist Ratish Tagde accompanied by Aditya Kalyanpur on...read more

5
Being on listeners mind is my plan: RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: #MalishkaKoMattSunn has grabbed more eyeballs than what the controversies around the radio star have in the past few months. RED FM has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group