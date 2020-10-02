For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Oct 2020

Siddharth Mahadevan, Souumil Shringarpure set to woo audience with their magic of music Free workshop

MUMBAI: The duo singing sensation, Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure are all set to enthral the audience with their magic tunes and voices, as they always do. This time they also have something more for the audience, and that is a masterclass in association with Bookaworkshop, on understanding what music production is all about!

Siddharth Mahadevan, son of music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, is a singer and music composer. He has sung many popular songs in Bollywood, which have been top chartbusters and has also lent his voice for numerous ad jingles and songs in the South Indian industry. The other part of the duo, Souumil Shringarpure is a trained pianist, music composer, singer, and actor. He has been performing with Shankar Mahadevan, Shankar Ehsaan Loy for over a decade and has also performed with legends like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Sivamani, Ravi Chari to name a few.

Souumil and Siddharth began their music composing career as a duo in 2008. Ever since, they have composed music for several Marathi films, a couple of Hindi films and an international film too. The duo has composed anthems and jingles for numerous brands and have also done anthems for several social campaigns. Apart from singing and performance, the duo have also branched out into film production.

This masterclass is curated along with Bookaworkshop.in, to help participants understand the nuances of music production. How one can blend rhythms and various genres of music to create beats and melodies that might even become a new category of music! Of course, they will also be playing some of their own creations and rendering hearts sway with their magic voices.

So here is one masterclass you would want to miss! As it is a free workshop! Details for registrations are in link: https://www.bookaworkshop.in/event-details/learn-what-music-production-is-all-about

