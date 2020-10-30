For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2020 10:44 |  By RnMTeam

For the first time Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure will create an original music track live in front of the audience

MUMBAI: The duo music sensation, Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure are all set once again to enthral the audience with their magic tunes and voices, as they always do. And this time the excitement is a scale higher because, for the first time ever! Siddharth and Souumil are going to create an original music track, live in front of the audience.

Their last masterclass on music production on Bookaworkshop received a huge response and the common demand was that all wanted a personal experience of how music is composed and blended into the lyrics to create a beautiful song. So the duo, took the challenge and will be taking a popular Hindi song lyrics and adding their own version of music to it and by the end of the session, they will have a new version of the song!

This is one of the first instance wherein a music composition is being made live for the audience and sharing his thought on why he wants to try this, Siddharth Mahadevan said, “Creating music is a creative and immersive process which cannot be entirely explained in words, so we thought to give our audience an audio-visual glimpse of how we go about the entire process and also having an evening jamming on music has its own charm,”

Adding to it, Souumil said, “It is very important to understand each other’s music sensibility when people collaborate to make music. So it’s a team work and having the right tuning always to enhance our creative space and we constantly push each other to try something different and better. So hope we also show them some good teamwork and collaborative effort which will lead to something interesting and music to the ears”

This will be the second association for the music duo with BookaWorkshop.in, a global platform for social learning and this Live Music Masterclass is curated to take participants through a step by step process of how a song is created in a studio, understanding the metering/phrasing of lyrics, choice of instruments and how the recording process happen. They will briefly touch up on music distribution as well.

Siddharth Mahadevan, son of music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, is a singer and music composer. He has sung many popular songs in Bollywood, which have been top chartbusters and has also lent his voice for numerous ad jingles and songs in the South Indian industry. The other part of the duo, Souumil Shringarpure is a trained pianist, music composer, singer, and actor. He has been performing with Shankar Mahadevan, Shankar Ehsaan Loy for over a decade and has also performed with legends like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Sivamani, Ravi Chari to name a few.

Souumil and Siddharth began their music composing career as a duo in 2008. Ever since, they have composed music for several Marathi films, a couple of Hindi films and an international film too. The duo has composed anthems and jingles for numerous brands and have also done anthems for several social campaigns. Apart from singing and performance, the duo have also branched out into film production.

So here is one masterclass you would want to miss! Details for registrations are in link: https://bookaworkshop.in/event-details/learn-how-to-create-a-song

Tags
Siddharth Mahadevan Souumil Shringarpure Singer music
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2020

Watch Zayn Malik's cover to 'Hold Back the River'

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik took to Instagram to share two covers - one of James Bay's Hold Back the River and one of Paolo Nutini's Last Request - with his 37.1 million followers.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Khatija Rahman calls for peace through her dream-like new single, 'Farishton' featuring a mesmerizing animated video

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman has released “Farishton,” her latest single with a message of freedom and empowerment. Featuring production and compositions by music maestro A.R.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Tom Sanders drops new single 'Most Of The Time'

MUMBAI: London-based singer-songwriter Tom Sanders has unveiled new single ‘Most Of The Time’, out now.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Indian American Singer Simantinee Roy drops her single 'Brishti' with her Lyricist Mom!

MUMBAI: As Durga Puja celebrated women, Simantinee Roy released her new single ‘Brishti’, her first-ever digital release with her lyricist Mom Dr. Arundhati Roy to celebrate the spirit of women.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2020

Selena Gomez votes for the first time

MUMBAI: This year marks a major first for Selena Gomez-her first time voting.

read more

RnM Biz

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

top# 5 articles

1
Khatija Rahman calls for peace through her dream-like new single, 'Farishton' featuring a mesmerizing animated video

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman has released “Farishton,” her latest single with a message of freedom and empowerment. Featuring production and compositions...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar gets raw and real with 'Tanhaai'

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is on a career-high as the artist has been consistently delivering back to back hit music and giving her fans much to look...read more

3
Altaf Raja on working with Payal Dev for song 'Ae Sanamm'

MUMBAI: Altaf Raja who recently released a song with composer Payal Dev called Ae Sanamm, mentioned it was a “great experience to work with such an...read more

4
Tom Sanders drops new single 'Most Of The Time'

MUMBAI: London-based singer-songwriter Tom Sanders has unveiled new single ‘Most Of The Time’, out now. Commencing with delicate guitar strings, ‘...read more

5
For the first time Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure will create an original music track live in front of the audience

MUMBAI: The duo music sensation, Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure are all set once again to enthral the audience with their magic tunes...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group