For the first time Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure will create an original music track live in front of the audience

MUMBAI: The duo music sensation, Siddharth Mahadevan & Souumil Shringarpure are all set once again to enthral the audience with their magic tunes and voices, as they always do. And this time the excitement is a scale higher because, for the first time ever! Siddharth and Souumil are going to create an original music track, live in front of the audience.

Their last masterclass on music production on Bookaworkshop received a huge response and the common demand was that all wanted a personal experience of how music is composed and blended into the lyrics to create a beautiful song. So the duo, took the challenge and will be taking a popular Hindi song lyrics and adding their own version of music to it and by the end of the session, they will have a new version of the song!

This is one of the first instance wherein a music composition is being made live for the audience and sharing his thought on why he wants to try this, Siddharth Mahadevan said, “Creating music is a creative and immersive process which cannot be entirely explained in words, so we thought to give our audience an audio-visual glimpse of how we go about the entire process and also having an evening jamming on music has its own charm,”

Adding to it, Souumil said, “It is very important to understand each other’s music sensibility when people collaborate to make music. So it’s a team work and having the right tuning always to enhance our creative space and we constantly push each other to try something different and better. So hope we also show them some good teamwork and collaborative effort which will lead to something interesting and music to the ears”

This will be the second association for the music duo with BookaWorkshop.in, a global platform for social learning and this Live Music Masterclass is curated to take participants through a step by step process of how a song is created in a studio, understanding the metering/phrasing of lyrics, choice of instruments and how the recording process happen. They will briefly touch up on music distribution as well.

Siddharth Mahadevan, son of music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, is a singer and music composer. He has sung many popular songs in Bollywood, which have been top chartbusters and has also lent his voice for numerous ad jingles and songs in the South Indian industry. The other part of the duo, Souumil Shringarpure is a trained pianist, music composer, singer, and actor. He has been performing with Shankar Mahadevan, Shankar Ehsaan Loy for over a decade and has also performed with legends like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Sivamani, Ravi Chari to name a few.

Souumil and Siddharth began their music composing career as a duo in 2008. Ever since, they have composed music for several Marathi films, a couple of Hindi films and an international film too. The duo has composed anthems and jingles for numerous brands and have also done anthems for several social campaigns. Apart from singing and performance, the duo have also branched out into film production.

So here is one masterclass you would want to miss! Details for registrations are in link: https://bookaworkshop.in/event-details/learn-how-to-create-a-song