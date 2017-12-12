I have my Bhabhis and my sisters in the track: Himani Kapoor on 'Mehandi'

MUMBAI: Himani Kapoor known for her songs like Jogi Mahi, Dum Dum and Dil Diya Hai released her latest track Mehandi.

“The wedding season has already begun and this is why I decided on releasing a song that would connect emotionally and give that fun element as well,” says Hemani.

She further adds, “It took us two days to shoot the song in Gurugram at Pipri village. We have given that rustic feel to the entire song and more than shooting we were having fun doing other things. There was this place where we were made makkai ki rotis.”

The song also features Himani’s family members. “I have my bhabhis and sisters in the video. The bride in the track is my childhood best friend, there was a mixture of all natural emotions and we all knew each other so well, the reactions turned out to be natural,” says the singer.

Hemani has two songs to be released soon. On one she has collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and it will be shot in Kasoli. Music will be given by Manan. Her next collaborative project is with Milind Gaba.

Click here to view the track: