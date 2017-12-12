RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Dec 2017 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

I have my Bhabhis and my sisters in the track: Himani Kapoor on 'Mehandi'

MUMBAI: Himani Kapoor known for her songs like Jogi Mahi, Dum Dum and Dil Diya Hai released her latest track Mehandi.

“The wedding season has already begun and this is why I decided on releasing a song that would connect emotionally and give that fun element as well,” says Hemani.

She further adds, “It took us two days to shoot the song in Gurugram at Pipri village. We have given that rustic feel to the entire song and more than shooting we were having fun doing other things. There was this place where we were made makkai ki rotis.”

The song also features Himani’s family members. “I have my bhabhis and sisters in the video. The bride in the track is my childhood best friend, there was a mixture of all natural emotions and we all knew each other so well, the reactions turned out to be natural,” says the singer.

Hemani has two songs to be released soon. On one she has collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and it will be shot in Kasoli. Music will be given by Manan. Her next collaborative project is with Milind Gaba.

Click here to view the track:

Tags
Hemani Kapoor Mehandi Gurgaon Pipri Milind Gaba Manan
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2017

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar to be a part of 'T-Series Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: After Mixtape Season 1, T-series now returns with Mixtape Punjabi. The latest version of Mixtape will witness a powerful ensemble of melody, groove and smooth rhythms.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

Lager n Barrel experience was amazing: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Gaana Lager n Barrel, North India’s first ever beer and music festival was held at Gurugram on 6-7 October 2017. The festival was a hit as several artists like Divya Kumar, Mohammed Irfan, Shefali Alvares, Milind Gaba, Akhil Sachdeva performed.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2017

Assamese singer Bidisha's husband under police custody until next court hearing

MUMBAI: Assamese singer-actress Bidisha Bezbaruah (30) committed suicide at her residence in Gurgaon on Monday late evening. As per police inquiry, Bidisha was unhappy in her marital life and wanted to file for divorce as her husband Nisheet Jha was having an extra marital affair.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2017

Gurgaon gets a blast from the past: Radio Nasha hosts living legend Asha Bhosle

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha is India’s first ‘cool retro’ station which presents the best of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Based in two prime cities Mumbai and Delhi, the station already has more than 8.4 million listeners to its credit in both the cities in less than a year of its launch.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2017

Say 'hello' to this week's trending songs

MUMBAI: As another weekend is already knocking the door, here we are with another set of songs that are ruling the charts. Here is Radioandmusic.com’s curated list of the songs which are trending this week. Ek Dooni Do - Rangoon Song: Ek Dooni Do

read more

RnM Biz

News
Current FM all set to launch on 1 January in Aligarh

MUMBAI: One of the important business center in Uttar Pradesh and amongst the largest cities in Iread more

News
Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every enread more

News
Four biggest music festivals from 2017 to air on Vh1

MUMBAI: We have definitely come across many music festivals, right?read more

Press Releases
93.5 RED FM adds awards category for 'Mumbai Khadde Mein' and CSR for 'Bajao for a Cause'

MUMBAI: Awards, 2017 Superhit 93.5 RED FM wins two awards at the fourth th edition of Indian Markread more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches its Christmas initiative BeSanta for the second consecutive year
, , ,

MUMBAI: BIG FM has launched the 2nd season of its highly appreciated social initiative BeSanta fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raftaar joins 'Roadies Xtreme' as gang leader

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has been roped in to appear in the upcoming stunt-based reality show Roadies Xtreme as a gang leader.Raftaar will be seen as...read more

2
Ellie Goulding smitten by new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding is reportedly smitten with her new boyfriend Caspar Jopling.Goulding is getting serious with the art dealer and has...read more

3
Bieber's mother shares 'special bond' with Gomez

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette says she has a "special bond" with his girlfriend Selena Gomez.Gomez, 25, has rekindled her...read more

4
Challenges of recreating songs: Composers decode

MUMBAI: As Bollywood continues to recreate some of its cult classic songs, composers say giving a fresh touch to an old song is quite challenging as...read more

5
BB Ki Vines, Vidya Vox among top 10 creators of 2017: YouTube

MUMBAI: American singer Vidya Iyer (known as Vidya Vox), comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines and Nisha Madhulika, a vegetarian Indian YouTube...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group