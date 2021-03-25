For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Mar 2021 18:23 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Himani Kapoor shares 'fondest memory' with Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Indian singer Himani Kapoor release a new track “Thode Kam Ajnabi”, sung alongside Arijit Singh who also composed and produced, for the movie “Pagglait”. The song was written by Neelesh Misra, featuring Sanya Malhotra.

Himani shared a special memory of the song, “Right after the lockdown was lifted up, I took a flight from Bombay to Faridabad, my hometown. I had just boarded when I got a call from Tarsim Mittal, it was the 24th of August, which happens to be my birthday. He told me that he had good news and a birthday gift for me, I was excited and he also mentioned Arijit Singh will be the music composer for the very first time in a film called 'Pagglait'. He told me that he wanted me to sing one of the songs for that. Since it was a woman-oriented film, I was very happy. And we recorded this song in September”.

Watch here:

The “Dagaa” singer shared working with Arijit Singh was "incredible", he was very open with the musicians and gave them the liberty to work on things by their own way. Not just to a singer, even to a musician who is playing any instrument, he gives them the liberty and freedom to maintain their style. Himani also mentioned he took good time to make her understand the gist of the song, the concept of the movie. This entire song was made during the lockdown and recorded in Chandigarh in her studio.

Further, she shared the fondest memory with Arijit Singh, “He was on a live show and he was asked why he gave me the chance to sing this song. He gave a comment saying only a 'Pagal' girl can sing a song for the movie 'Pagglait' and that was too funny”.

The “Dum Dum” singer has a huge pipeline of songs ahead, movie songs and independent folk infusion.

