For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Feb 2021 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Laughter, gossip and chat about Delhi boy traits in Indie Hain Hum : Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba

MUMBAI: While Tulsi spoke about brother love to brother competition to social media pressures and performing better than last with her previous guests, the bubbly singer chats with her friend-fellow singer Millind Gaba in the 3rd episode of Indie Hain Hum : Season 2.

Tulsi floored her listeners with unplugged versions of Zara Thehro and Vaaste in the first two episodes and is all set to give a glimpse of the unplugged version of her chartbuster single Naam. Naam, a hit collaboration between Millind and Tulsi, had a lot of requests from her fans to give an unplugged version and here it is in the third episode of the show that speaks about the growing independent music scene in India. Tulsi chats with one such popular independent music band in this episode – Anand Bhaskar Collective. A very popular band that is a perfect mix of Carnatic music meets Western style spoke about how they became a band to their shows and love for food that binds the group. On the other hand, Tulsi gets Millind to share his journey in the music industry and play games in the episode.

Tulsi says, “Hosting the show and meeting several indie artists has helped in widening my knowledge about different genres of music. On the third epsiode I met this innovative band that fuses Carnatic with western music - Anand Bhaskar Collective. In addition, I chatted with my co-singer and dear friend Millind Gaba, we had so much fun during the shoot. Our Delhi connection and love for food have always got us talking about so much. This episode is definitely is going to be a laugh riot. Do not miss this crazy fun episode and don’t forget to tune in.”

Tags
Milind Gaba Anand Bhaskar music
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on meeting him. "I want a tight hug whenever we gonna meet OK... na bto???," wrote a fan during an interactive session on Twitter titled #FridaysWithArmaan.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by Vikas Kumar.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

TOR releases 'Riverline' & music video from upcoming Oasis Sky LP

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based electronic talent, TOR has unveiled the second release from his forthcoming album, Oasis Sky, titled ‘Riverline’. The pulsating single comes paired with a mesmerizing video, along with the vinyl preorder announcement for the full LP.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Billie Eilish finds difficult to watch 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry'

MUMBAI: For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Cardi B reveals she's paid lesser than white colleagues in the Music and Fashion Industry

MUMBAI: There's no denying Cardi B is a triple threat.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Laughter, gossip and chat about Delhi boy traits in Indie Hain Hum : Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba

MUMBAI: While Tulsi spoke about brother love to brother competition to social media pressures and performing better than last with her previous...read more

2
Badshah sings of people from Punjab migrating to Canada

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada. The music video, filmed in Punjab,...read more

3
Kailash Kher sings a song in praise of Goddess Ganga

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has sung a soulful track in praise of Goddess Ganga, which will be used as the title track of an upcoming show. The track...read more

4
Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on meeting him. "I want a...read more

5
Jubin Nautiyal's 'Kiston' from 'Roohi' will leave you in awe; song out now

MUMBAI: One of the most celebrated music duos in India, Sachin-Jigar bring to listeners a love song that has their signature sweetness and is sung in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games