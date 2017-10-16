RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2017 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Kacey Musgraves marries Ruston Kelly

MUMBAI: Country singer Kacey Musgraves married her fiance Ruston Kelly at a ceremony here.

The wedding took place on Saturday, her representative told people.com.

Ahead of the wedding, Musgraves teased the celebration on Twitter, writing "Today", followed by a bride emoji and hearts.

Kelly wrote: "Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel because I actually found the real thing. Couldn't be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honour this new bad*** union."

The musicians were first linked together in 2016, and got engaged last Christmas Eve.

(Source: IANS)

