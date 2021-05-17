Charli Adams ft. Ruston Kelly 'Headspace' out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: Charismatic, indie sensation Charli Adams shares captivating new effort "Headspace" featuring Ruston Kelly the latest cut taken from her debut album Bullseye, set for release on July 16th via Color Study. The follow-up to acclaimed previous single "Cheer Captain" out last month, "Headspace" sees Adams step away from her conservative upbringing in Alabama and instead focus on her memories of romance in this coming-of-age cut. “‘Headspace' is about being so in love with someone that it physically hurts really bad,” the songwriter reveals. “When you're almost mad at yourself for still loving this person. It's kind of a contradiction in the chorus 'I stood at the door of your place, wondering how to get out of this headspace.' You're standing at their front door wondering how to not think about them."
