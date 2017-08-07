RadioandMusic
News |  07 Aug 2017 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Ankit Tiwari's independent offering 'Originals by Ankit Tiwari'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Ankit Tiwari who recently crooned Piya More for the upcoming movie Baadshaho is currently working on Originals by Ankit Tiwari.

 “It’s non-film music and so far it has one romantic song Tum Har Dafa Ho produced by Brotherhood Production,” explained Tiwari.

Tum Har Dafa Ho is set to release sometime soon.

The singer will be releasing more songs under this property. When asked about his future work he said, “There are a lot of singles that are happening and I believe in independent music, one that belongs to you and enhances your creativity. There are a few songs that I wanted to show and tell the world. They will soon be out under this project.”  

Keep reading this space for more. 

Ankit Tiwari Badshaho Originals By Ankit Tiwari Piya More
