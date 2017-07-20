Red FM releases another Sonu video in support of RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka and BMC-Shiv Sena tiff, now takes an interesting turn with Red FM, Delhi releasing another Sonu Song video on Red FM's Facebook page. The video features RJ Raunac and Red FM's Delhi team members who've got onto the water filled roads of Delhi on a raft.

Also Read:BMC slams legal notice; Nitesh Rane comes out in support of RJ Malishka

This time Sonu turns out to be both BMC and Shiv Sena, who have been trying to mute RJ Malishka by not just slamming a legal notice, but also requesting municipals commissioner to file a defamation case against her.

RJ Raunac and his colleagues leave no stone unturned in expressing how the ones they voted for are trying to shut them from expressing themselves. Plus they also clarify that the issues RJ Malishka spoke about are not just limited to Mumbai.The lines used in the video will make you both think and laugh at the current situation.

Check the video here -

We wonder how Shiv Sena and BMC would react to this, given the fact RJ Malishka has six more tracks composed and ready on her mind.

Also Read:Six songs composed and ready: RJ Malishka