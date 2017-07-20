Six songs composed and ready: RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka and her ongoing controversy are nowhere on the verge of stopping.

Till yesterday it was just BMC and ShivSena who did all sorts of gimmicks like, issuing a legal notice to Malishka’s mother, over mosquitoes breeding at her house to requesting the municipal commissioner to file a case of defamation against the RJ. But now it is Malishka who has stepped into the whole tussle.

Malishka, in the morning, tweeted, “6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York”.

On the notice issue, she said taunted the corporation by stating herself a ‘breeder’.

The whole controversy began when RJ Malishka and her Radio station Red FM made a song mocking BMC, after which Shiv Sena got furious and they not only made a song and mocked her back but also went to the BMC commissioner to take a strict action against the RJ and her channel.

There are no signs of the battle between the two coming to an end, sooner.

Let’s see how Shiv Sena and BMC react to this tweet of Malishka.