Druv Kent releases 'Long When We're Gone' from forthcoming album

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Druv Kent is back with a new single ‘Long When We’re Gone’. The song released today on 7 July via his own record label and distributed by Horus Music UK.

Talking about the track, Druv explains, “It is about realising the beauty in the simplest things that surround us in a world that spins so fast and in a life increasingly driven by technology and the digital world.”

Following up on last year’s single ‘What It’s All About’, the new offering is a lively up-tempo track produced by Manic Street Preachers long-term collaborator Greg Haver. Powerfully visually depicted by accompanying visuals by TED Fellows filmmaker Puneet Rakheja, the music video captures B&W frames of the sometimes mundane and ordinary - but always poignant - daily life routines through a sepia-style lens, using visual distortion to obliquely focus on the busyness of our lives.

Dhruv is a singer-songwriter of contemporary, reflective music with an unusual story. The investment banker turned musician has managed to attract the interest of producers of artists such as Ronan Keating, John Mayer and The Manic Street Preachers among others. His debut single was released last year and was supported by BBC Radio 2 (the first act from Asia to receive this kind of support in 20 years). Recorded at Rockfield Studios - the renowned Welsh recording studios where Oasis recorded their #1 album ‘(What's the Story) Morning Glory?’ - the single sees award-winning Greg Haver adding his warm production, drums and percussion to former Mel C collaborator Andy Taylor guitars, longtime Chris De Burgh music director Nige Hopkins’ keyboards and Thunder’s Chris Childs bass.

(Image: Artist's Facebook)