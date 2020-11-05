Indian born Singapore based singer, songwriter Druv Kent comes up with online live concert during Covid..

MUMBAI: For their first live online full concert, Druv Kent & Band will perform from our “studio stage” at a surprise venue – withprofessional sound, light, multiple cameras – to stream directly into your home! All you need to do is have your home ready for concert mode!
Druv Kent is one of Asia’s leading creative musical artists and performers, recording in both English and Hindi. Druv is a composer, singer-songwriter astoryteller, delivering a world-class, unique music offering and the 1st Asia-based artist supported in 20 yrs by BBC Radio 2, arguably the world’s premier radio station for contemporary English music.
Druv’s stirring and playlisted singles ‘Bit At A Time’, ‘Higher Ground’, ‘Till We Meet Again’, ‘Back Home’, ‘Glitter & Dynamite’, ‘Long When We’re Gone’, ‘I’m Still Riding’, ‘What It’s All About’ and ‘Little Bit of God’ opened the US, UK, Aus and international markets to a unique voice of socially-relevant contemporary music. In 2019, Druv delivered 2 Hindi songs, a cricket World Cup anthem that took the country by storm and ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’, a song voted as the Top 10 Hindi patriotic songs ever.
Druv’s 5-song mini album Don’t Burn Away released on 30 October 2020.
Partnering with his long-time collaborator David Ng on bass & vocals, the powerhouse Lebbeus Lau on lead guitar & vocals, the dazzling Jocelyn Ong on keyboards & vocals, the versatile Navin Nagpal on drums & percussion - the Druv Kent Band will rock your soul. They will feature the amazing and talented female vocalist Harsha Channa as a Special Guest.
Date And Time
Sun, November 8, 2020
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM IST
Location - online event
It's a 1-hr gig on Sunday Nov 8 at 5.30 pm ist, 8pm Spore, 7am EST / 12pm UK / 4pm UAE / 11pm AEDT)
*Druv Kent & Band: LIVE Online: Nov 8 Gig. Ticket Link*: https://druvkentliveonline.eventbrite.sg
MUMBAI: The Night-Time Industries Association warns that more illegal raves and parties will takeread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, known to present entertainment with a purread more
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Maa. Through the song, he has tried to convey gratitude to mothers all over the world. The song...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a...read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her music video for “Fever.” The British singer collaborated with French songstress Angèle on the new...read more
MUMBAI: Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, has announced the return of his wildly successful charity event, the 15th Annual...read more
MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo, the multi-talented artist brings to you his latest romantic ballad ‘Waada Hai’ with VYRL Originals. This love song is...read more