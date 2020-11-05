Indian born Singapore based singer, songwriter Druv Kent comes up with online live concert during Covid..

MUMBAI: For their first live online full concert, Druv Kent & Band will perform from our “studio stage” at a surprise venue – withprofessional sound, light, multiple cameras – to stream directly into your home! All you need to do is have your home ready for concert mode!

Druv Kent is one of Asia’s leading creative musical artists and performers, recording in both English and Hindi. Druv is a composer, singer-songwriter astoryteller, delivering a world-class, unique music offering and the 1st Asia-based artist supported in 20 yrs by BBC Radio 2, arguably the world’s premier radio station for contemporary English music.

Druv’s stirring and playlisted singles ‘Bit At A Time’, ‘Higher Ground’, ‘Till We Meet Again’, ‘Back Home’, ‘Glitter & Dynamite’, ‘Long When We’re Gone’, ‘I’m Still Riding’, ‘What It’s All About’ and ‘Little Bit of God’ opened the US, UK, Aus and international markets to a unique voice of socially-relevant contemporary music. In 2019, Druv delivered 2 Hindi songs, a cricket World Cup anthem that took the country by storm and ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’, a song voted as the Top 10 Hindi patriotic songs ever.

Druv’s 5-song mini album Don’t Burn Away released on 30 October 2020.

Partnering with his long-time collaborator David Ng on bass & vocals, the powerhouse Lebbeus Lau on lead guitar & vocals, the dazzling Jocelyn Ong on keyboards & vocals, the versatile Navin Nagpal on drums & percussion - the Druv Kent Band will rock your soul. They will feature the amazing and talented female vocalist Harsha Channa as a Special Guest.

Date And Time

Sun, November 8, 2020

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM IST

Location - online event

It's a 1-hr gig on Sunday Nov 8 at 5.30 pm ist, 8pm Spore, 7am EST / 12pm UK / 4pm UAE / 11pm AEDT)

*Druv Kent & Band: LIVE Online: Nov 8 Gig. Ticket Link*: https://druvkentliveonline.eventbrite.sg