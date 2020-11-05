"'Don't Burn Away' EP comprises five stories of hope' says Druv Kent

MUMBAI: India born Singapore based singer-songwriter Druv Kent unleashed a high-energy, anthemic sophomore EP “Don’t Burn Away”.

During an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.com, Druv Kent shared some insights about his latest EP “Don’t Burn Away” and the important lessons he learned from his songs “music is universal”. He also spoke about his life amid the lockdown.

What is the speciality of your upcoming “Don’t Burn Away” EP?

I’m really an album artist, but most artists have shied from albums in today’s digital era with consumers preferring singles. So, I thought I’d try something different. I put a smaller number of five songs on the “Don’t Burn Away” album (my debut album “About Time” had ten). I released each track individually prior to album release – giving each song space to breathe, with its individual sonic and visual identity. This allowed me to string these “singles” into an EP.

What is the story behind the 5 songs – and what stitches them together?

I feel I express myself best through music. For me each song is a story a compilation of musical fragments of hopes, melodies, thoughts and emotions that can stir, move, inspire, delight and connect.

The “Don’t Burn Away” EP comprises five stories of hope – which are essentially ideas that have occupied my 2020 mind. I’ve had the opportunity to set these songs to some amazing keys, drum and guitar performances from my musician friends in the UK who are some of the world’s best musicians – who’ve honoured me by playing on my record.

The lead song “Don’t Burn Away” is about climate change – how we must treat our planet better to protect our shared tomorrow. The dance video produced by the Robot Monkey team in Mumbai has gone viral and the song is already playlisted on global radio – which is so exciting.

The second song “Higher Ground” is about finding purpose, something close to my heart. Its stream-of-consciousness lyrics float above this hypnotic groove, with the video showcasing jaw-dropping aerial footage from my Alpine filmmaker friend, Guillaume Broust, soaring literally above higher ground.

The song “Bit At A Time” is about our inner child – and the challenge of growing up and losing our innocence – with an animated video looking at the world through a child’s eyes.

The song “In Your Name” is about our increasing polarisation and how we need to fend off this creeping divisiveness.

The final song is my COVID-inspired anthem “Till We Meet Again” about how we feel so far from family and friends at this unprecedented time. The video was a massive international collaboration project during lock-down and struck a chord globally.

What is the most important lesson your tracks have taught you?

That music is universal. It is primal, beyond reason and often also above our complete understanding. But it is an amazing superpower we all have. Even non-musicians connect with music. And it can shift and enhance our mood, whoever and wherever we are. And when you have the ability to create music – to write and compose music that others can connect with – that makes me feel grateful and humble at the same time.

Can you tell us something about the spectacular “Don’t Burn Away” music video everyone is talking about?

I shot the “Don’t Burn Away” music video in pre-COVID Mumbai with Robot Monkey Productions and filmmaker Soumil Shetty. We took several iterations to find a script that captured the song’s simplicity and essence with something elegant and affordable. The key was when we saw Tahira Pandit – the daughter of one of my best school friends – dance to the song. It was graceful and had the potential to communicate the song’s message masterfully. We knew then that we had a winner.

Are you collaborating with anyone for the upcoming songs?

While I’ve composed and written the songs I have released so far, the songs have all benefited greatly from the magic dust of the most amazing record producers who helped me find the soul of the songs. And with the various filmmakers, design folk and other musicians I’ve come in contact with. I’m also always seeking new sonic, lyrical and production directions.

In the international space, I’m currently collaborating with two of Sweden’s biggest record producers on new music and separately working with some of Nashville’s biggest songwriters on making songs together. These are two exciting directions – and I am loving the music we are making. I hope to be able to finish this music post Don’t Burn Away. Separately, I’m working on two Bollywood film songs and working also on non-film Hindi music of my own, which I enjoy doing.

Separately, I am working with several artist friends on collaborating in the live performance space – to bring varying musical worlds together and create live music performance which are exciting and different. I think this is a lot of potential to move the needle here – and can be a lot of fun for us as artists and for audiences at home too.

How have you been primarily spending your time in quarantine? Are you able to play live these days?

We are fortunate in Singapore to be able to meet in small groups – and so along with the 5-piece Druv Kent Band we are doing online gigs which have been spectacularly received.

Since COVID invaded our physical music experience some months ago, we have all been subject to too many impromptu FB Live one-person informal performances with ordinary lighting and sound. I think folks are ready for real live music performed from a stage with professional sound, lighting, multiple cameras that streams live into your device, computer or smart TV – that you can enjoy music you love with your family from the safety and comfort of your home. The concept is so exciting – it’s spreading rapidly – and, most importantly, is the perfect antidote to lift spirits at this difficult time.

Our next gig is on Sunday Nov 8 at 530pm India time. Ticket details are on the Druv Kent website (druvkent.com) and the Druv Kent FB page. I would urge everyone to join – it’s not hard to do and it will be super fun.