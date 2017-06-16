Trending song this week: Just for YOU
MUMBAI: Missed out on new song releases this week ? Don’t want to go on a searching spree of songs? Well Rradioandmusic team is here to save you and your time. We have put together the new release trending songs of this week just for you.
Check out the songs below:
Music-Pritam
Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer- Atif Aslam
Sound Design Music production - Dj Phukan and Sunny M.R
Music Programming : Tanuj Tikku
Mixed and Master : Sunny M.R and Shadab Rayeen @ New Edge
Song: Car Nachdi
Singer: Gippy Grewal
Rap By: Bohemia
Music: B Praak
Lyrics: Jaani
Video Director: Baljit Singh Deo
Music Label: T-Series
Singer: Neha Bhasin
Music Producer: Sameer Uddin
Accordion : Satyajeet Prabhu
Percussion : Nilesh Parab
Recorded & Mixed by : Kenneth Basumatari @ Riversound Studio
Label: 5am Audio
Video Director : Prayrit Seth
Featuring : Naina Batra
Song- Kabira/Naina
Singers- Neha Kakkar & Mohammed Irfan
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar
Directed by: Ahmed Khan
Conceptualized & Developed by - Shivam Chanana & Sonal Chawla
Editor: Nitin
Creative assistance & Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur
Music :Pritam
Lyrics :Kausar Munir
Singer: Jubin Nauityal
Video Director : Rocky Khanna
Music Production And Sound Design :Dj Phukan,Sunny M.R."
Mix And Mastered By :Eric Pillai @ Future Sound Of Bombay
Music Programming :Ramone Fernandes
Additional Programming And Arrangement :Dj Phukan, Sunny M.R.,
Tanuj Tikku
Song - Super Singh Ji Aaye Aa
Movie - Super Singh
Singer - Sunadha Singh, Neetu Bhalla & Tarrnum Malik
Music - Jatinder Shah
Lyricist - Ranbir Singh
Song - Pagal Ki Bachi
Singer/Composer/Lyrics - Yatin Arora
Music - V.U Vicky Uttreja
Mixing Mastering - B Sanj
Singer: Mithoon
Music Director: Mithoon
Lyrics by Amitabh S. Verma
Song Mixed & Mastered by Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)
Jai Baba Bank Chor- Bank Chor
Singer: Nakash Aziz
Music Director: Rochak Kohli
Lyricist: Gautam Govind Sharma
Programmed, Mixed and Mastered by: Bharat Goel @Global Sound Labs
Guitars: Mohit Dogra
Mouth and hand Percussions: Neil Nayak
Backing Vocals: Rochak Kohli, Bharat Goel, Gautam Govind Sharma
Vocals Recorded at: Globals Sound Labs; Rochak Kohli Music Studio