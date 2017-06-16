Trending song this week: Just for YOU

MUMBAI: Missed out on new song releases this week ? Don’t want to go on a searching spree of songs? Well Rradioandmusic team is here to save you and your time. We have put together the new release trending songs of this week just for you.

Check out the songs below:

Music-Pritam

Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer- Atif Aslam

Sound Design Music production - Dj Phukan and Sunny M.R

Music Programming : Tanuj Tikku

Mixed and Master : Sunny M.R and Shadab Rayeen @ New Edge

Song: Car Nachdi

Singer: Gippy Grewal

Rap By: Bohemia

Music: B Praak

Lyrics: Jaani

Video Director: Baljit Singh Deo

Music Label: T-Series

Singer: Neha Bhasin

Music Producer: Sameer Uddin

Accordion : Satyajeet Prabhu

Percussion : Nilesh Parab

Recorded & Mixed by : Kenneth Basumatari @ Riversound Studio

Label: 5am Audio

Video Director : Prayrit Seth

Featuring : Naina Batra

Song- Kabira/Naina

Singers- Neha Kakkar & Mohammed Irfan

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Conceptualized & Developed by - Shivam Chanana & Sonal Chawla

Editor: Nitin

Creative assistance & Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur

Music :Pritam

Lyrics :Kausar Munir

Singer: Jubin Nauityal

Video Director : Rocky Khanna

Music Production And Sound Design :Dj Phukan,Sunny M.R."

Mix And Mastered By :Eric Pillai @ Future Sound Of Bombay

Music Programming :Ramone Fernandes

Additional Programming And Arrangement :Dj Phukan, Sunny M.R.,

Tanuj Tikku

Song - Super Singh Ji Aaye Aa

Movie - Super Singh

Singer - Sunadha Singh, Neetu Bhalla & Tarrnum Malik

Music - Jatinder Shah

Lyricist - Ranbir Singh

Song - Pagal Ki Bachi

Singer/Composer/Lyrics - Yatin Arora

Music - V.U Vicky Uttreja

Mixing Mastering - B Sanj

Singer: Mithoon

Music Director: Mithoon

Lyrics by Amitabh S. Verma

Song Mixed & Mastered by Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay)

Jai Baba Bank Chor- Bank Chor

Singer: Nakash Aziz

Music Director: Rochak Kohli

Lyricist: Gautam Govind Sharma

Programmed, Mixed and Mastered by: Bharat Goel @Global Sound Labs

Guitars: Mohit Dogra

Mouth and hand Percussions: Neil Nayak

Backing Vocals: Rochak Kohli, Bharat Goel, Gautam Govind Sharma

Vocals Recorded at: Globals Sound Labs; Rochak Kohli Music Studio