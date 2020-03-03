For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Mar 2020 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Asim Riaz gets a message from DJ Snake

MUMBAI: Although popular Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz did not take the Bigg Boss trophy home but has definitely filled love in people’s hearts. Looks like he is engrossed with busy schedules which include collaborations.

After announcing his projects with Bohemia and Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim announced his collaboration with DJ Snake.

Asim revealed this on his social media that he got a message from DJ Snake.

If the association works out, we are sure that his fans worldwide would be excited and curious to know what lies further.

Well, Asim is the only contestant this season who is amassing these many projects compared to the rest.

To know further, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com

Tags
DJ Snake Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 Jacqueline Fernandez Bohemia
Related news
News | 03 Mar 2020

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to appear on screen in Neha Kakkar's music video

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar cannot keep calm, she is currently working with another song where Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be featured in her music video which is releasing on 18th March 2020.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

Bohemia to perform new music at tour in Dallas

MUMBAI: Bohemia, an admired Punjabi rapper in the music industry has unveiled that he would be performing new music at the newly set upcoming tour.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2020

Asim Riaz bags a music video opposite Jacqueline Fernandes

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz is collaborating with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes for a music video. The two recently took to their Instagram Story and posted the boomerang videos in which they can be seen doing dance rehearsals at a studio.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2020

Tchami drops two lead singles from forthcoming debut album: 'Proud' and 'Ghosts'

MUMBAI: Paris-born DJ and producer Tchami has kicked off the new decade with the release of double singles ‘Proud’, and ‘Ghosts’ out 25th February via CONFESSION. The two forthcoming tracks also mark the announcement of his debut solo album coming this year.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Bigcitybeats' World Club Dome: Las Vegas edition drops next wave of artists set to play flagship edition this summer

MUMBAI: Having kicked off the new decade with the hugely successful Winter Edition – the first major event of this year’s festival calendar – BigCityBeats is setting its sights on warmer months, dropping a sizzling second wave of artists for the sixteenth instalment of its flagship event this su

read more

RnM Biz

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennifer Lopez on her 'Hustlers' Oscar snub

MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie "Hustlers".The actress opened up on her...read more

2
Sunny Hindustani said Neha did not accept the wedding proposal of Aditya

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani an Indian Idol 11 winner has opened up about the reality show Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and Judge Neha Kakkar. The...read more

3
Lyricist-musician Vayu ready with new pop single

MUMBAI: Vayu, the master lyricist behind some of Bollywood's quirkiest chartbusters is ready with his new pop single.The man behind the breezy 'Mere...read more

4
Bigg Boss fame Shenhnaz Gill's top ten songs that you are sure to groove on!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, an Indian actress, model, and singer known for acting in Punjabi films like Kala Shah Kala and Daaka did rule a million...read more

5
Reality-TV is the new talent factory for Bollywood music

MUMBAI: Singing-based reality shows have been going on for years and have given some gems to the industry such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group