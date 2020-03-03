Asim Riaz gets a message from DJ Snake

MUMBAI: Although popular Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz did not take the Bigg Boss trophy home but has definitely filled love in people’s hearts. Looks like he is engrossed with busy schedules which include collaborations.

After announcing his projects with Bohemia and Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim announced his collaboration with DJ Snake.

Asim revealed this on his social media that he got a message from DJ Snake.

If the association works out, we are sure that his fans worldwide would be excited and curious to know what lies further.

Well, Asim is the only contestant this season who is amassing these many projects compared to the rest.

