Bohemia's COVID-19 rap wows netizens

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Bohemia has come up with a rap on coronvirus.
Titled, "Virus", the rap is available on Bohemia's YouTube channel.
"Kamyabi kidi te kurbaani kaun kare.. Sare gharanch bethe bahar nigrani kaun kare? Nale bachan da kise ek da vi nai chance.. Bas pucho pehla maran di hoon taiyari kaun kare.. KDM face mask te jeda skull n bones.. Ohda matlab world is a danger zone (Success? Who will sacrifice, everyone is sitting at home then who's keeping an eye, no one will be saved yet ask them who is preparing to die first?)," the lyrics go.
Sharing the link of the song, Bohemia took to Instagram and posted the video in which he is seen wearing a mask while holding the placards on which the rap's lyrics are written.
Reacting to the rap, a user commented: "Only a true Rapper can give such a legendary message."
Another one wrote: "Song totally explains the current situation."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has lauread more
MUMBAI: Looking at the market situation, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas emphasized on the importance of staying safe and has requestedread more
MUMBAI: New York Festivals announced the 2020 Radio Awards Finalists.read more
MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered.read more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has released the whole album of his upcoming movie '99 Songs' online, and says it is a gesture to spread...read more
MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, singer Sonu Nigam is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai. "I was in the...read more
MUMBAI: Keigan Pinto, a unique musician who writes and composes music for ad films, is also prominently known for his work in Amul advertisement “...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK...read more
MUMBAI: Martin Solveig and Roy Woods have unveiled an extensive remix package for their latest hit ‘Juliet & Romeo’, out 20th March via Positiva...read more