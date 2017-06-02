RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2017 20:26 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Anton Kubikov's cool video for 'North' from his upcoming LP 'Whatness'

MUMBAI: While the last Kompakt offering from legendary Russian synthesists SCSI-9 dates back to 2008, when the duo released their album ‘Easy As Down’, co-founder and techno/house virtuoso Anton Kubikov kept himself busy cultivating his own label Pro-Tez Records – and establishing a career as solo artist with a clear penchant for dub-infused sounds capes and ambient music. ‘Whatness’ is Kubikov’s first solo full-length under his proper name, weaving airy and iridescent sonic tapestry that takes up where his excellent contributions to our Pop Ambient compilations left off.

Anton Kubikov’s special ear for ambience and tonal spaces was always an integral part of SCSI-9’s musical DNA that would alternate between tight dance workouts and vast melodic range – but it’s as a solo artist that he truly started to explore these spaces, following mysterious sonic trails into foggy, reverb-heavy territory. Kubikov’s contributions to the several instalments of our Pop Ambient compilation series announced the arrival of a promising new project in our talent pool – a promise more than satisfied with the immersive sound bath of first solo outing ‘Whatness’.

Going from the richly layered electronic drones of ‘Liquid Mirror’ or ‘Entrance’ to the lush ambient dub of ‘Other The Sea’ and ‘Kurt’s Forest’, or the minimalist, evocative piano of ‘Oktober’ and ‘PIA’, the album covers lots of stylistic ground, but remains committed to its overall aesthetic of misty mountains and serene valleys. With the endearing APRIL, a true Pop Ambient classic from the 2016 compilation makes a welcome return, priming the canvas for the subtle bass throb of ‘North’ and its charming synth bell orchestra. Masterfully refining and extending his sonic pallet on ‘Whatness’, Anton Kubikov can claim his spot among the very best of today’s ambient composers.

<b>Tracklisting: </b>

01. A1. Liquid Mirror
02. A2. Mintnight
03. A4. Other The Sea
04. B1. Timeless
05. A3. Oktober
06. B2. Kurt’s Forest
07. B3. April
08. B4. North
09. Elusive
10. Solarwind
11. A5. Pia
12. Entrance

<b>Check the video here – </b>

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vgRV6exJMCs" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tags
Anton Kubikov North Whatness Easy As Down
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2017

Kanye West threatens to destroy Kris Jenner

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has threatened reality TV star and mother-in-law Kris Jenner that he will destroy her if she doesn't stop her attempts at ruining his and Kim Kardashian's marriage.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2016

Kanye West wants to make the world 'cooler' for children

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West says he wants to make the world "doper" and "cooler" for children. The music star, who feels becoming a father has reshaped his life, has children North and Saint West with wife Kim Kardashian.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2015

Kanye West's father didn't like North's name

MUMBAI: Kanye West's father, Ray, thought the rapper was joking when he announced he was naming his daughter 'North'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJ Naved moves from 'Mirchi Murga' to 'The Naved Khan Show'

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi's RJ Naved best known for his 'Mirchi Murga' is now entertainread more

News
Anup Jalota's concert to be live streamed across Hungama platforms

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer and musician, Anup Jalota, renowned for his renditions of Bhajans and dread more

News
AIR offers to move contractual employees to regional news unit cities

NEW DELHI: The recent media reports suggest that the news of government shifting daily bulletins read more

Press Releases
Red FM is back with Thappa's season 5

MUMBAI: India's most awarded and largest private radio network, Red FM, is back with its icoread more

News
BARC Week 21: Sony Rox HD enters the chart; Mastiii stays at the peak

MUMBAI: Week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not witness read more

top# 5 articles

1
MOTi produces club-ready ViP mix of new anthem 'The Game'

MUMBAI: MOTi’s new disco-flavoured crossover smash ‘The Game’ has been sound tracking the early summer in perfect style recently. Now the Dutch...read more

2
Suneel Darshan unravels the musical journey of 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha'

MUMBAI: With music being the soul of Suneel Darshan’s ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ (EHTEDT), the challenging task for the filmmaker of the...read more

3
Marvin Humes reveals upcoming Ibiza 2017 dates

MUMBAI: British DJ, producer and broadcaster Marvin Humes has announced his return to Ibiza this summer. Marvin kicks off the season at Bob Sinclar’...read more

4
Sultan + Shepard release music video for 'Damn"

MUMBAI: Accomplished duo Sultan + Shepard have released an enigmatic music video for their latest single 'Damn' which features appearances from both...read more

5
Heren turns up the heat with his summer anthem 'One Life'

MUMBAI: Heren is back with ‘One Life’, a brand new single that straddles the fine line between pop and dance with precision, proving once again Heren...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group