Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrates a quarantine six-year anniversary

MUMBAI: Singer Kanye West and Kim Kardashian said their vows on May 24, 2014 and on Sunday 2020 they celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

Kardashian marked the occasion on social media by posting a set of pictures with her arms around her husband. In one, she's seen kissing him on the cheek, and in the other, they're both smiling at the camera.

"6 years down; forever to go," she captioned the sweet snapshots. "Until the end."

The couple marked the occasion in 2019 by renewing their wedding vows, and no doubt they each have something special in store to celebrate with their family this year too. They were married in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in Florence, Italy, and have four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.