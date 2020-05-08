RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 May 2020 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

Trouble in Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?

MUMBAI: Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been "at each others throats" amid the ongoing lockdown .

A source told The Sun, they are "staying at opposite ends of the house", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," said a source.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added.

Last month, another source had told Us Weekly that "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves".

There are also reports that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space, taking the children to Wyoming.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife.

Kim and Kanye exchanged vows in 2014. They share daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singers Kim Kardashian Kanye West North Chicago Saint
Related news
News | 08 May 2020

Legal war between late Soundgarden vocalist's widow and band members complicates

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has been countersued by the late rock star's band Soundgarden over "fraudulent inducement".

read more
News | 08 May 2020

Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan have a way to make Mother's Day special

MUMBAI: Singers like Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan can make the upcoming Mother's Day more special by creating a special video wishing your mother and even singing a song for her.

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Five music sensations who credit their success to their single moms

MUMBAI: Parenting is tough enough when you are part of a pair; doing it solo is even harder. The life of a single parent is strenuous at times filled with sacrifices and hardships of being a good role model while fulfilling the responsibilities of a mother and father at the same time.

read more
News | 05 May 2020

Camila Cabello's fans get chance to star in music video in return of COVID charity

MUMBAI: After Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have offered a lucky fan the chance to feature in their upcoming film in return of donating for the All-In initiative to help the fight against COVID-19, singer Camila Cabello is now giving a chance to her fans to star in a music

read more
News | 04 May 2020

Badshah reveals the Bollywood actress he has a crush on

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah recently had a question-answer session with fans, where he spoke of a number of things including the lyrics of his songs being underrated and also which Bollywood actress he has a crush on.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

News
A spike of 13% rise in music consumption confirms Gaana India

MUMBAI: Music is relied on it more than ever before in these tough times, according to the researead more

top# 5 articles

1
STMPD RCRDS releases DubVision, Bleu Clair and Josh Charm

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS has come up with three new song releases Bleu Clair- Need You, Josh Charm & Gil Glaze - Talk To Me and DubVision - Take My...read more

2
Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan have a way to make Mother's Day special

MUMBAI: Singers like Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan can make the upcoming Mother's Day more special by creating a special video wishing your mother and...read more

3
NOTD & Astrid s join forces on new single "I Don't Know Why"

MUMBAI: Swedish duo NOTD team up with award-winning Norwegian songstress Astrid S for a brand-new single entitled “I Don’t Know Why.” This marks the...read more

4
Legal war between late Soundgarden vocalist's widow and band members complicates

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has been countersued by the late rock star's band Soundgarden over "fraudulent inducement".The band claim that...read more

5
SpotlampE launches Boom Boom by PiPi

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought-after music label SpotlampE has launched an upbeat Punjabi track titled ‘Boom, Boom’ by singer, rapper and lyricist...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group