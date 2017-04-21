Multi-platinum artist Sara Evans launches Born To Fly Records, signs with RED Distribution

MUMBAI: Multi-talented entertainer SARA EVANS, whose No. 1 hits include “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” has announced the launch of her own record label – Born To Fly Records.

Named for her chart-topping single and double-platinum “eclectic” (Entertainment Weekly) album of the same name which earned her the CMA Video of the Year trophy, the label, distributed via RED Distribution, will be the home of Evans’ brand new album set to release this summer.

The highly anticipated album from the ACM Female Vocalist of the Year will mark her eighth studio project, following her critically acclaimed Slow Me Down which debuted at #2 on the Country Albums Chart and landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2014, winning over fans and media alike and dubbed her best album to date.

