Birthday Special: 10 must-read facts of Gurdas Maan
MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan one of the most notable figures in Punjabi music industry turns a year older today. He has given the entertainment industry some remarkable hits in a career spanning over three decades. Thus, you must know a few facts about this multi-talented personality.
- Singing did not happen instantly to Gurdas Maan. He started his career as an employee of Punjab State Electricity Board.
- His musical career kick started in 1980 with ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai’. Since Maan has given around 300 hits to the music industry.
- Maan can sing in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Haryanvi and Rajasthani.
- He holds a Doctor of Music degree from the University of Wolverhampton. The honorary degree was presented to him on 7 September 2010.
- Music is not all he did. He tried his hands at acting and also succeeded. As an actor, he has performed in Punjabi, Hindi and Tamil movies, but he is best known for his role in ‘Waris Shah-Ishq Da Waaris’, a depiction of the Punjabi poet Waris Shah during the creation of his epic poem Heer Ranjha. Juhi Chawla and Divya Dutta were his co-stars in this film.
- The singer recently partnered with a Delhi-based Now Capital firm to launch a restaurant brand ‘The Studio - by Gurdas Maan’. The restaurant will highlight both culinary and performing arts, providing a fine-dining experience combined with curated live musical performances.
- Mann who is an avid supporter of Manchester United football club has contended in numerous athletic events and won medals including a bronze at the National level. He is also a black belt in Judo.
- The singer and his wife have a film production house ‘Sai Productions’ in Mumbai.
- Maan’s met with two car accidents that have been near death incidents. In one of these accidents the singer’s driver and good friend passed away. A few years later he wrote a song called ‘Baithi Sade Naal Savari Utter Gayi’ dedicated to his driver.
- The singer’s mother, Tej Kaur has been a recurring theme in his work, and he often talks about his mother at concerts. She passed away at their native town Gidderbaha at 86.