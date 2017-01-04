RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2017 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: 10 must-read facts of Gurdas Maan

MUMBAI: Gurdas Maan one of the most notable figures in Punjabi music industry turns a year older today. He has given the entertainment industry some remarkable hits in a career spanning over three decades. Thus, you must know a few facts about this multi-talented personality.

  •   Singing did not happen instantly to Gurdas Maan. He started his career as an employee of Punjab State Electricity Board.
     
  •   His musical career kick started in 1980 with ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai’. Since Maan has given around 300 hits to the music industry.
     
  •   Maan can sing in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Haryanvi and Rajasthani.
     
  •   He holds a Doctor of Music degree from the University of Wolverhampton. The honorary degree was presented to him on 7 September 2010.
     
  •   Music is not all he did. He tried his hands at acting and also succeeded. As an actor, he has performed in Punjabi, Hindi and Tamil movies, but he is best known for his role in ‘Waris Shah-Ishq Da Waaris’, a depiction of the Punjabi poet Waris Shah during the creation of his epic poem Heer Ranjha. Juhi Chawla and Divya Dutta were his co-stars in this film. 
     
  • The singer recently partnered with a Delhi-based Now Capital firm to launch a restaurant brand ‘The Studio - by Gurdas Maan’. The restaurant will highlight both culinary and performing arts, providing a fine-dining experience combined with curated live musical performances.  
     
  • Mann who is an avid supporter of Manchester United football club has contended in numerous athletic events and won medals including a bronze at the National level. He is also a black belt in Judo.    
     
  •  The singer and his wife have a film production house ‘Sai Productions’ in Mumbai.  
     
  •  Maan’s met with two car accidents that have been near death incidents. In one of these accidents the singer’s driver and good friend passed away. A few years later he wrote a song called ‘Baithi Sade Naal Savari Utter Gayi’ dedicated to his driver.
     
  •  The singer’s mother, Tej Kaur has been a recurring theme in his work, and he often talks about his mother at concerts. She passed away at their native town Gidderbaha at 86.
Tags
Gurdas Maan Punjab State Electricity Board Dil Da Mamla Hai University of Wolverhampton Waris Shah-Ishq Da Waaris Heer Ranjha The Studio - by Gurdas Maan
Related news
News | 02 Nov 2016

Gurdas Maan to launch restaurant brand

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Gurdas Maan has partnered with Delhi-based Now Capital firm to launch a restaurant brand The Studio - by Gurdas Maan.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2015

Gurdas Maan and Mika Singh perform at Harbhajan-Geeta's Sangeet

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra’s sangeet ceremony, which took place last night (27 October), turned out to be a musical one in a true sense, with Gurdas Maan and Mika Singh performing at the event.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

News
Farewell 2016, radio style

MUMBAI: Were you were around a radio set to check how the new year was rung in by FM stations aroread more

News
Sahas Malhotra appointed as Director at Amazon Music India

MUMBAI: It's no more a hidden fact that Amazon will continue to expand in its biggest marketread more

News
Upload list of songs on website: Delhi HC orders music copyright bodies; refuses to vacate earlier order

MUMBAI: In what could turn out to be a long-term relief for Event and Entertainment Management Agread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shankar Mahadevan and Aditya Thackeray team up for BMC schools

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan has joined hands with the chief of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray to give music...read more

2
Get crazy with 'Go Pagal' from Jolly LLB 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming February release 'Jolly LLB 2's first single is out. The song ‘ Go Pagal’ is...read more

3
Jeremy Renner wants to become songwriter

MUMBAI: Actor Jeremy Renner is considering launching a career as a songwriter so that he can spend more time with his family. The 45-year-old is...read more

4
Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others...read more

5
Sunburn 10: Whither 'ultimate music, ultimate fun'?

MUMBAI: The Sunburn festival that has grown into one of the seminal global music festivals, celebrated its 10-year long dominance over the EDM...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group